Hot off the presses! The 2021 Legislative Agenda for the Northern Virginia Chamber was released just before the holidays, and once again it is something of which members can be very proud – because you made it.
The Policy Committee, led again by board secretary Matt McQueen of Peraton, met virtually six times in the fall to develop a new, more streamlined agenda for this year. I want to thank all the members who participated, some for the first time.
The 2021 Legislative Agenda has a renewed focus on racial and social equity woven throughout the document. Chamber members strongly believe that our economic recovery must include equal opportunities for everyone, particularly historically disadvantaged populations.
Even though we are facing a unique, two-part crisis brought on by the spread of COVID-19, the Chamber has not changed its priorities. A strong, diverse and equitable economy is still the goal, and we will get there by working together regionally; investing in education and workforce development; maintaining a safe, reliable and efficient transportation network; developing a taxing and regulatory system that is fair and predictable; utilizing affordable and reliable energy sources, and ensuring access to affordable healthcare.
This General Assembly has shown that it has heard from the business community on education and transportation, making major investments in both the regular 2020 session and in education during last year’s special session. The 2021 agenda asks that the legislature keep its foot on the gas by creating Gov. Ralph Northam’s G3 community college program and build on the work of the 2020 session to align student requirements and expectations with workforce needs. We need to be creating, attracting and retaining talent to meet the workforce demands of today and the future.
On transportation, the Chamber is working with other business groups through the Northern Virginia Transportation Business Coalition to help legislators understand the need to continue on the path we have set to expand capacity on roadways and support mass transit. With the pandemic disrupting commuting and other travel patterns, there is a risk that some may want to shift priorities from these critical investments. Getting people from their homes to their jobs safely and predictably remains a key component to economic growth and economic recovery.
The Chamber continues to be a voice supporting fair and predictable taxing and regulatory systems in the state. In the 2021 agenda, we call on the legislature to begin the dialogue on comprehensive modernization of Virginia’s taxing system, which for too long has pitted regions of the state against one another to fight for resources. We believe our tax system should recognize economic drivers and support businesses and families trying to grow no matter where they are.
It remains critical that businesses have access to affordable and reliable energy sources such as natural gas. While the move to renewable energy is inevitable, we encourage our elected leaders to continue on the path cautiously and recognize the role that existing energy sources must continue to play in that transition. We also encourage them to recognize the need for climate resiliency standards that are cost-effective and data-driven.
Finally, the Chamber will continue to advocate for improved access to and greater affordability of healthcare in Virginia. We believe the private and nonprofit delivery of healthcare remains the best way to do that. We will also continue to work with the administration on its efforts to reduce costs through the Smarter Care initiative.
By the time you read this, the General Assembly session will be underway. It goes without saying that this will be another challenging year for businesses, made all the more difficult by the pandemic. But I am confident that the economy of Virginia can remain strong and that the Voice of Business in Northern Virginia will continue to be heard.
Visit the Chamber’s website to download the 2021 Legislative Agenda.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.