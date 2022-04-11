The Virginia General Assembly had a lot of “new” this legislative session and made a lot of news along the way.
A few of their “news” included a new governor in Glenn Youngkin, a new House of Delegates speaker in Todd Gilbert, and a new balance of power with House Republicans back in the majority. Legislators made news during this long session by ending local school districts’ mask requirements, negotiating tax cuts and refunds (still pending final approval at press time), and reforming Virginia’s moribund unemployment system.
But maybe the biggest “new” in the 2022 session was returning to an in-person environment.
Both the House and Senate continued to take online testimony, but the bulk of the people’s business was live in Richmond for the first time since 2020. The Chamber’s in-person Lobby Day and legislative reception, Viva Virginia, were both a major success and included meetings with top legislators and members of the Youngkin administration. Being in-person, with a new governor’s administration, is an irreplaceable opportunity.
Overall, it was a positive legislative session for Virginia businesses. While there was no marquee piece of legislation that will impact the trajectory of Virginia’s economy, a number of very important bills will give our economic growth some needed tailwinds as we continue to repair the damage done during the pandemic.
A major investment was made in the Commonwealth’s Business Ready Sites Program. This program will help prepare sites around Virginia for companies looking to relocate without the multi-year lead time often needed for site development. The taxing structure for data centers was made uniform across the state, positioning Virginia to continue to be the national leader in data center growth. Our energy future will include more options with legislation allowing for the commercial sale of biogas like methane. And Virginia’s Right-to-Work status was reaffirmed.
One lasting takeaway from this session will be its potential impact on our ability to fund education and transportation. This kind of infrastructure is the bedrock of a strong economy in Virginia and has been central to the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s advocacy work for decades. It will remain central to our efforts in the face of this renewed pressure.
This session the General Assembly agreed to repeal the tax on grocery and personal hygiene products pending final approval in the state budget. At press time this was still under negotiation. The revenue this tax generates is dedicated mostly to education, and legislators believe the General Fund can be used to fill the gap in K-12 school budgets. However, without a dedicated source of revenue, K-12 will now compete with other funding priorities for future governors and General Assemblies. With over $1 billion at stake, it will be no small feat for legislators who support fully funding public K-12 schools to get it to local school districts.
Transportation is also impacted by the grocery tax repeal and, unlike education, legislators made no attempts to fill the gap with General Fund dollars. Thankfully, efforts to repeal the gas tax increase were defeated in the Senate this session, preventing the hole from being much deeper. However, Virginia does receive 20% of transportation funding from the grocery tax. While legislators in favor of the tax repeal cite full coffers and a robust economy, history shows that will not always be the case. Furthermore, the heavy investment in transportation in Virginia still falls short of meeting the actual needs of Virginians; years of underfunding in the face of growing needs has consequences.
Repealing dedicated sources of revenue, irrespective of the amount raised, the source, or the destination, cannot be undone. It presents advocacy organizations like Chambers of Commerce with a multi-year challenge: identifying a new dedicated source of revenue that industry can support and that generates adequate long-term revenue. Additionally, this year’s action undermines two of our biggest needs in Virginia and one of our most valuable assets in public K-12 education.
For Chamber members, now is the time to talk to your colleagues and talk to your legislators about why fully funding education and transportation in the Commonwealth is important to your business’ ability to grow. Building grassroots support now will help advocates make the case in future General Assembly sessions. Chronic underfunding of transportation and education will undermine all the positive investments the Commonwealth and the business community have made toward our economic prosperity.
We have work to do.
Clayton Medford is Vice President of Government Relations for the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce.
