A 2021 McKinsey & Co study states that “employee burnout is ubiquitous, alarming – and still underreported” and goes on to say that nearly half of survey respondents reported experiencing burnout symptoms at work.
What is burnout exactly? According to the Mayo Clinic, “Job burnout is a special type of work-related stress – a state of physical or emotional exhaustion. Persistent tiredness, frequent insomnia, difficulty concentrating at work, stomach aches, headaches, dizziness, or heart palpitations, more frequent illness, loss of appetite, anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts.”
As a leader, you need to support your people – and yourself – during these stressful times. Here’s how.
8 tips to combat burnout:
1. Identify your biggest sources of stress, then make a plan to address them: Look closely at the impacts certain habits have on your day-to-day life and how you feel afterward.
2. Ask for what you need: Would a different schedule help? Time off? Talk with your leader about implementing changes that can improve the quality of your life and reduce your stress. While there is no perfect balance, aim to find your best balance week by week or day by day. According to Mental Health America, “when workers are balanced and happy, they are more productive, take fewer sick days, and are more likely to stay in their jobs.”
3. Seek support: Reach out to your support network. Ask your family, friends and co-workers for ideas and help. If your firm has an employee assistance program, seek its advice and, if needed, get professional help.
4. Exercise, especially outdoors: According to the American Psychological Association, exercise can reduce stress, bring a sense of calm and release endorphins, which are our body’s natural feel-good chemicals. Psychology Today concurs, stating, “Some research shows that regularly being active outdoors can reduce worries and lead to more positive feelings.”
5. Sleep: Studies have found that insufficient or poor quality sleep is associated with increased psychological stress, anxiety and mood concerns. Here are some tips from the Sleep Foundation on cultivating good sleep habits:
Set a bedtime and maintain a consistent schedule
Before bedtime, use relaxation techniques, as part of a standard routine
Avoid alcohol, tobacco and caffeine in the evening
Dim the lights and put away electronic devices for an hour or more before bed
Maximize comfort and support from your mattress, pillows and bedding
Block out excess light and sound that could disrupt sleep
Get regular exercise and natural light exposure during the day
6. Mental health, mindfulness and meditation: Explore programs that can help with stress such as yoga, meditation or tai chi. Yoga classes in person or online are great for alleviating stress, and apps like Headspace offer a variety of stress-reducing techniques you can access anywhere, anytime. According to Paige Waehner, author and certified personal trainer, “Mindful fitness activities like these improve your health by positively affecting your heart rate, breath rate, and other bodily functions controlled by the parasympathetic nervous system.”
7. Nutrition: A balanced diet can support a healthy immune system and help combat stress. According to Harvard’s T. H. Chan School of Public Health, “If you frequently rely on fast food because you are tired or too busy to prepare meals at home, consider meal planning, a practice that can help save time in the long run, ensure more balanced healthful meals and prevent weight gain.”
8. Have fun and get creative: Cook or bake a new recipe or a favorite old one, try an art project, paint or draw – either on your own or try a class in person or online. Gardening is also a great way to relieve stress.
Take some time to reflect and give yourself and your team the personal attention and compassion needed. You deserve it, and your team will appreciate it.
About the Authors
Kathryn Falk is the Vice President and Market Leader for Cox Communications in Northern Virginia and the immediate past Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce.
Aniyah Blair-Young is a Senior at Norfolk State University where she majors in Finance and is the co-founder of Black Bosses. She is currently an intern at Cox Communications.
