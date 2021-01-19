Dear Readers,
We are all happy to leave 2020 behind but, as you flip your calendar to the new year, don’t forget to take with you the lessons learned during the past 12 months. Keep them close and allow them to help you become a better leader, partner and citizen…
RELATIONSHIPS MATTER; STAY CONNECTED
Take the time to invest in relationships. Though not in person, we can still connect on video conference, phone, email and text. Reach out and keep those relationships going – it is good for you and for others. And make sure you take advantage of the many opportunities to connect through the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce in 2021.
SYSTEMIC RACISM IS BAD FOR OUR COMMUNITIES AND BAD FOR BUSINESS
The tragedies of systemic racism were laid bare this year. We can no longer sweep this under the rug. Together we must move forward to create a place where every person and business is valued, included and given the resources necessary to succeed. When everyone succeeds, we attract top talent and increased investment. I am proud that the Northern Virginia Chamber has launched its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Board of Advisors to help us do more.
GOOD HEALTH IS PRICELESS
First, an enormous thank you to our healthcare workers especially at Carefirst, Cigna, INOVA, Kaiser Permanente, Reston Hospital Center, Sentara, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, VitTelNet, and Cox’s own Trapollo, a connected health company. Your hard work kept us safe, and your commitment to providing the best healthcare made me grateful to live in Northern Virginia.
Second, you are the CEO of your health. You wouldn’t delay important decisions at work, so why would you do so when it comes to your health? Protect your most important asset. If there’s a silver lining in the COVID-19 cloud, it’s this: Now you can have a telehealth visit from home, so no excuses. Have your annual checkup, complete your screenings, get your vaccines, wash your hands and wear a mask.
EDUCATION IS INVALUABLE
As many of us pivoted this year to take on the role of home-school teachers, my gratitude grew for educators. While learning online is not the same, it is the best option we have at present. Teachers are superheroes, and having the best education system in the nation is key to having the best business environment.
INNOVATE, INNOVATE, INNOVATE
One of the biggest lessons from last year is that innovation and flexibility are the keys to survival. Many great organizations demonstrated this, including technology and GovCon companies in our region who ramped up to support businesses and governments. A shout-out also to my team at Cox Communications and Cox Business — as well as companies like ours — for their innovative efforts to serve customers despite the difficult circumstances.
LEADERS NEED TO LISTEN
This year we have seen our families, companies and teams touched by tragedy, loss and pain. We need to ask people how they are doing, not what they are doing. We need to listen with an empathetic ear and point them to the resources within our companies and our communities that support their needs. We need to lend a helping hand to others. One day, we might need that same help.
GIVING IS GOOD FOR YOU
Not in decades have so many needed so much. Organizations like Britepaths, the Community Foundation of Northern Virginia, Easter Seals, Food For Others, the Foundation for Fairfax County Public Schools, Northern Virginia Family Services, Shelter House, and United Way of the National Capital Area all need your help. It feels good to give, and it’s good for your health. And I believe I’ve already mentioned the importance of protecting your most valuable asset.
GRATITUDE IS EVERYTHING
When we’re grateful for all we have, we have even more. Many thanks to Julie Coons, CEO of the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce, and her team, including Clayton Medford, Jennifer Williamson, Jamal Sealey, Kevin Kelly, Carmen Sevilla, John Woodstock, and Homaria Sheikh for their tremendous work getting Northern Virginia businesses “Back to Work.”
TIME IS PRECIOUS
Time is the only thing you cannot buy, so never waste a moment. Spend time with your family and those in your bubble.
Cheers, and my very best wishes for health and happiness in 2021!
