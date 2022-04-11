For many area organizations, the answer is not one or the other. It’s “hybrid,” a word that no longer recalls quiet, fuel-efficient cars. Now, it’s the new workplace normal.
A focus on “hybrid” seems particularly appropriate for our spring issue. As I pen this article, it’s a beautiful sunny day in the 60s. A few days ago, it was snowy and freezing. Spring teaches us to exist with a foot in two different worlds.
If the past 24 months have taught us anything, it’s that we are flexible. When the unexpected happens, we adapt and innovate. The lessons we learned during the pandemic demonstrate that we can accommodate different work situations – different ways to engage and collaborate with colleagues.
“Hybrid” isn’t without its challenges. The good news is, we are a business community that is willing to share ideas and best practices. Inside this issue, you’ll find expert perspectives and insights on how to make hybrid work for employees, customers and other stakeholders.
A related challenge we’ve heard so much about is the “Great Resignation.” Now, we are all in the process of figuring out how to make the shift to the “Great Reengagement.” To support that important pivot, check out the interviews with Chad D. Griffith of NFP, John Micale of USI and Kyle Armeny of AJG on the role of benefit strategies in employee retention. Also, Kathryn Falk of Cox Communications provides a great perspective on rebuilding an organization’s culture as employees return to the workplace.
There is no shortage of uncertainty these days. In some ways it feels like we are out of the pandemic frying pan and into the fire of inflation and global conflict. And, our difficulties pale in comparison to those faced by the citizens of Ukraine. As so many have eloquently expressed, their situation is heartbreaking, and their bravery is inspiring.
We, in this country, and in the Northern Virginia region, have so much for which to be grateful. I’m thankful for our collaborative community. I’m confident that regardless of the unexpected circumstances headed our way, we’ll continue to learn from each other, innovate and drive economic growth in our region.
Wishing you a spring season filled with growth and renewal,
Luanne S. Gutermuth
President,
LSG Solutions LLC
Co-founder & Co-owner,
Good Spirit Farm
2021-2022 Chair,
Northern Virginia
Chamber of Commerce
Board of Directors
P.S. Speaking of innovation – be sure to check out the NOVA Chamber’s Mid-Atlantic Innovation Celebration on May 12! Visit: web.novachamber.org/events
