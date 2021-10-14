Friends and Fellow Members of the NOVA Business Community,
It was great seeing many of you at the Chamber’s Welcome Back Celebration in August – our first in-person event since March 2020! The reception was well-attended, and we enjoyed The Garden’s indoor/outdoor venue.
Continuing to bring the business community together is a priority – as is the health and safety of our members. Earlier this summer, we heard from you, our members, that you were ready to return to in-person events. More recently, we have heard that you would be more comfortable attending in-person events knowing that other attendees are fully vaccinated. As the realities of the Delta variant emerged, it became clear that we needed to consider adopting a vaccination policy.
Therefore in September, the Chamber began requiring all staff, members and guests who attend our events to be fully vaccinated. We are keeping our process simple – all event attendees are asked to provide a physical COVID-19 vaccine card, a photo of a vaccination card, or Health Pass by CLEAR as they arrive at an event, before they collect their badge. And for those who are unable to be vaccinated because of a medical or deeply held religious reason, we have a process for that too. You will find the full details on the registration pages for all Chamber events.
We hope that this precaution will help our community feel comfortable attending events in person. We have several great ones planned for the fall including the Greater Washington Government Contractor Awards on Nov. 3, the Distinguished Service Awards on Nov. 9, the Capital Region Workforce Summit on Dec. 2, and the Women in Business Signature event on Leading Diversity on Dec. 9.
The Chamber leadership team has also been hard at work putting the final touches on our strategic plan. One of the three core pillars of the plan is workforce development. You can read about some of our workforce initiatives in this issue of The Business Voice. As you’ll see, we have a lot going on that has the potential to make a significant impact on our region, including the Greater Washington Apprentice Network, the NOVA Workforce Network and the Northern Virginia Workforce Index. Also, stay tuned for more information about how you can support these impactful workforce initiatives by supporting the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
I hope to see you in-person at an event soon.
Wishing you a healthy and productive fall,
Luanne
LUANNE S. GUTERMUTH , 2021-2022 Chair, Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors , President, LSG Solutions LLC
