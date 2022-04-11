It’s easy while working at home because of the pandemic to assume that no one’s ever going to return to an office building, but that’s not quite right, Harry Klaff said recently.
Remote working is here to stay, said Klaff, president of clients, global, for Avison Young, but it’s not having as big an impact on commercial real estate as one might think.
It’s hard to build a culture of work with a hybrid model of some employees in an office and others toiling remotely, he said, as well as to tackle tasks that require collaboration or creativity. And for the ability of teams to meet to, say, talk about outcomes, there’s nothing better than gathering in person.
So while companies in some industries may have found success in a hybrid system, others desire to get everyone back together sooner. Technology firms, for example, may be functioning well in this new normal, Klaff said, but media, public relations, life sciences and biotech outfits may be eager to have employees back in a single location.
“It’s a very individual, company-to-company decision,” he said.
The Washington area generally has seen a strong showing in terms of workers heading back to the office. It ranks fourth in the nation among urban markets for successful returns, behind only Boston, Houston and Austin, Klaff said.
Of course, some of those business environments may not look exactly like they did pre-COVID. Workers may be coming back to the office, but for three days a week rather than five, Klaff said. So their employers may now look for flexible scenarios, such as co-working options.
Others may see a significant reduction in footprints. Law firms, for instance, have been productive with employees working from home, Klaff said. And if enough companies reduce their office sizes, there will be excess real estate available, which may spur some property owners to think about repurposing their buildings, possibly to residential uses.
Structures that will continue as office space need to be advantageously positioned, and must have all the bells and whistles to attract tenants, said Wei Xie, Mid-Atlantic research director for real estate firm CBRE. With an increased focus on health and wellness, for example, companies may seek access to natural light and fresh air. Lounge areas are important, too, and there’s more of an interest in rooftop development in downtown Washington.
The tight labor market is the catalyst for how employers use office space, Klaff said. A lot of businesses will move to less expensive, less urban locations to save money. New York City, for one, has lost a lot of inhabitants, he said.
In this way, Northern Virginia was less affected by COVID-19 than downtown Washington, Xie said. The region displays good economic fundamentals, including a strong talent pool.
“As you know, that drives everything,” Xie said.
Workers, however, can be on the move in today’s job market, too.
Northern Virginia and the rest of the Washington metro area are expensive places to live, so employees may choose to live in a cheaper locale if they’re working remotely, Klaff said. Think not only of a move from Fairfax to Fredericksburg, but also one from Fairfax to western Pennsylvania, or even Boise, Idaho.
Time spent at home during the pandemic hasn’t been all about work, though. A lot of online shopping has gone on, which has meant demand for industrial real estate such as warehouse space.
“That has propelled the sector,” Klaff said.
Indeed, the industrial sector never slowed down as the pandemic has worn on. It has seen record rent growth in the greater Washington region and historically low vacancy rates, Xie said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.