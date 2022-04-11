Optimize Your Office for the Digital Workday

Critical to supporting a hybrid approach to work is ensuring your technology can accommodate your employees’ connectivity at home and in the office. Here are a few ideas to consider:

1. Equip Your Workplace for Success

Extending your WiFi and equipping hybrid meeting spaces can improve communication between on-site and work-from-home (WFH) teams. In addition to having the physical equipment at home and the office, you also need a strong cloud solution to ensure a seamless transition and secure collaboration across locations and between team members.

2. Put Employee Schedules in the Cloud

Impromptu brainstorming sessions occur spontaneously in the office, but it’s trickier in hybrid environments. The solution is to provide employees with accessible schedules and presence data.

3. Emphasize Boundaries and Policies

The never-ending workday is one of the most significant risks of a digital environment. Even if your employees keep standard business hours, they may feel tempted to jump on a call after hours or pressured to answer emails on a day off. McKinsey & Company finds that employees are most interested in precise hours for collaboration and expectations for when they should be online, and guidelines for on-site workers wanting to dial in during a meeting. Giving employees the freedom to set their boundaries within your policies empowers them to optimize their day and maintain a work-life balance