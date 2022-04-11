Adam Shreiner, Vice President of Jones, Lange LaSalle, recently told me, “Personally, I think the future of the workplace is really bright and exciting. For many years offices have been just that, ‘the office.’ I think organizations and leaders now are being forced to ask some of the important questions that, frankly, prior to COVID they were able to avoid because offices were in so many ways homogenous and universally accepted ‘as-is,’ so to speak.
“Looking ahead, I think there are two critical questions an organization must ask itself when looking at physical workplaces for people. The first is, what is the purpose of our workplace?
“The answer will be different for every individual organization. We have heard a variety of answers thus far, ranging from ‘the office will be a place for our people to primarily perform more collaborative tasks’ to ‘it’s essential that our people be together as much as possible for purposes of our culture and the speed with which we need to communicate and work together to remain ahead of our competition.’
“If you’re in the first camp, then designing a workplace that is focused on gathering spaces and infused with tools and technology that make meetings and team-centric events more productive and comfortable will be critical.
“If you’re in the latter camp, then locating and designing a workplace that fosters energy and has any type of space and/or tools that an employee might need to do any variety of tasks on a given day will be of great importance.
“The second critical question is, what sort of people and culture do we envision? Ultimately, this question may be more impactful on workplace strategies than the first. One thing I think we’ve learned from the last two years is that some leaders and people are OK with working from home, and some really prefer being in-person. I think over time we will see people more so than companies self-select and gravitate towards those like them when it comes to working in-person versus working from home.”
In addition, Shreiner notes that, almost all office leasing in the United States during the pandemic was in trophy-quality buildings in major markets such as New York, Austin, Washington and Northern Virginia and almost entirely by “Big Tech” firms such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft. “These organizations and their leaders from the beginning have been steadfast in their commitment to giving their people more optionality but have also continuously reiterated how crucial to their culture and innovation working together is.”
As with any change, it may not be easy, but by putting in the effort to think it through both from a short- and long-term perspective and to communicate openly and frequently along the way, you can set your employees and your business up for success in this next phase of our new normal.
Kathryn Falk is the Vice President and Market Leader for Cox Communications in Northern Virginia and the immediate past Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce.
