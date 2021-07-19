Luanne Gutermuth’s professional life is busier than ever since her retirement last year from Washington Gas.
After over 20 years in the energy industry, ending as Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Washington Gas, Gutermuth founded LSG Solutions LLC, a small consulting firm helping organizations improve effectiveness and achieve strategic objectives. Earlier this year, she and her husband, Mike started Good Spirit Farm, a farm winery in Loudoun County. She was also recently named Chair of the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. And if that's not enough to keep her busy, Gutermuth also serves on the boards of Washington Performing Arts and Northern Virginia Family Service and is active in many other community organizations and industry associations.
Gutermuth has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the College of William and Mary and a master’s of business administration from the University of Maryland, as well as a certificate in organization development from Georgetown University in Washington.
The Business Voice asked Gutermuth to discuss her new role leading the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce board, and what she sees as top priorities coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
BV: How has your background in the corporate world helped prepare you for this role?
LG: My experience in the corporate setting, including over 20 years at Washington Gas, taught me the importance of listening to all stakeholders and finding solutions that balance the interests of those various groups. I learned the importance of building and nurturing relationships with peers, partners, customers and service providers, and strengthening connections by working toward shared solutions. The NOVA Chamber has and will continue to be an important voice in addressing regional challenges, and I hope my experience will allow me to contribute to collaborative, inclusive solutions.
I’ve recently started a new venture as a small-business owner, as my husband and I are in the process of creating Good Spirit Farm – a new entry into the vibrant agritourism market in Loudoun County. I’m learning firsthand the myriad issues – access to scarce resources, zoning and regulatory requirements, supply chain bottlenecks – that small-business owners face on a daily basis. This new experience is expanding my perspective in a way I hope will help me understand and represent member companies of varying sizes.
BV: What attracted you to this position?
LG: The NOVA Chamber is not only a premier business organization, it’s also a community organization. It is the voice of business in Northern Virginia and a key participant, with non-profits, academia and government leaders, in making sure our region is a great place to work and live. The member organizations are part of the Chamber because they see value in building community and playing an active role in our region. The individual leaders I’ve met through the Chamber are committed to having a positive impact on our community as they grow their businesses, serve customers and provide good jobs with long-term career opportunities. It’s truly an honor to serve as board chair of an organization made up of outstanding organizations led by strong, positive leaders.
BV: The chamber is in the top three largest business associations in the D.C. area with growing membership. How will you continue to grow that base?
LG: The Chamber’s success is a reflection of its strong leadership – notably our CEO, Julie Coons – and fantastic staff. And this past year, the Chamber was truly fortunate to have Kathryn Falk as board chair. She did an amazing job during an unprecedented, extremely challenging year and I have the good fortune of beginning my term at a time when membership is growing, and our financial position is solid.
The NOVA Chamber will continue to attract and retain members by focusing on issues that are important to our regional business community and by providing access to thought leaders and innovative ideas. We have just adopted a new comprehensive strategic plan that will shape and focus the Chamber’s work over the coming year. Our plan focuses on three critical areas that undergird the success of our greater community.
First – Regional Leadership: contributing to solutions that address issues that cross county and state boundaries.
Second – Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: promoting systemic change to create equitable access to opportunity.
Third – Workforce: attracting talent and matching skill sets needed by regional employers.
Of course, these three areas are interrelated, and sustainable progress will depend on our ability to create and implement solutions that promote regionalism, foster equity and grow talent.
BV: What challenges do Northern Virginia businesses face in the next five years, particularly in the aftermath of the pandemic, and how can the chamber help the business community navigate those challenges?
LG: Key challenges have, and will continue to, focus on talent. Northern Virginia businesses of all sizes, in all industry sectors, will continue to struggle to find individuals with the skills needed to fill key roles. Further, employee and societal expectations are changing. The bar will continue to be raised in the areas of inclusivity, equitable access and employee engagement.
This past year clearly demonstrated the indispensable role our business community plays in the overall health and success of our greater community. As we enter post-pandemic life, we have an opportunity to come back, to build back, in a way that addresses workforce challenges and regional inequalities that have existed long before COVID. The good news is that the Chamber is well positioned to support its members in meeting these challenges and opportunities.
BV: What sort of lobbying efforts do you see the chamber championing this state election year?
LG: The Chamber’s outstanding advocacy efforts, led by Clayton Medford, Vice President, Government Relations, will continue to push for public policies that make the Commonwealth a great place to do business – such as Virginia’s Right to Work provisions – as well as a great place to work, live and thrive. The Chamber will continue to advocate for workforce programs that provide opportunity to individuals and help meet the talent needs of our member organizations. And, consistent with the Chamber’s stated commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, we will push for equitable access to opportunities in education, employment and business growth.
BV: Tell us about your life “off the clock.” What sort of hobbies or passions do you have outside the hard-charging business world?
LG: With our new business venture just getting underway, I doubt my golf game will improve much this summer. But now that the world is opening up, I look forward to cheering on the Nats at the ballpark and attending live music concerts!
BV: Tell us about a favorite book you’ve read and why it meant something to you.
LG: Over the past I’ve focused a lot on listening and learning. A big part of learning has been reading books that expand my perspective and help me understand more fully the impact of privilege in my life and the impact of systemic inequities in the lives of people of color. Some books I’ve found particularly helpful – and recommend to others – include: The Person You Mean to Be (Dolly Clugh), Caste (Isabel Wilkerson) and American Dirt (Jeanine Cummins). And folks that have worked with me know that I always recommend Marshall Goldsmith’s, What Got You Here Won’t Get You There, which is one of the best leadership development books I’ve read.
