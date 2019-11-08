The Hot List
Washington Business Journal 2019 Women Who Mean Business Honorees: Congratulations to these honorees, all of whom are executives of Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce members: JENNIFER AUMENT (1), president, Transurban; IRMA BECERRA,(2), president, Marymount University; STEPHANIE BERKOWITZ (3), CEO, Northern Virginia Family Service; MEL GREENE (04), vice president, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield; REVATHI GREENWOOD (5), Americas head of research, Cushman & Wakefield; KYLE SCHOPPMANN (6), executive managing director, CBRE; STEPHANIE STRAUB (7), vice president, Mars, Inc.
Criterion Systems: Once again the company has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. It was also named one of The Washington Post’s 2019 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area, and CEO Promod Sharma recently received the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in the cybersecurity category in the Mid-Atlantic region. criterion-sys.com
Knight Point Systems: CEO Bob Eisiminger and COO Doug Duenkel recently received the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2019 Award in the government contracting category. knightpoint.com
Matthews, Carter & Boyce: Recently named one of Accounting Today’s 2019 Best Accounting Firms to Work For. mcb-cpa.com
Thompson Greenspon: For the sixth consecutive year, the company has been named one of The Washington Post’s 2019 Top Workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area. tgccpa.com
On the Move
Cole Taylor, MD, joins OrthoVirginia
OrthoVirginia recently announced that Cole Taylor, MD, has joined the practice. Dr. Taylor specializes in non-operative general orthopaedics and sports medicine. A recognized leader and innovator in military sports, Dr. Taylor earned 19 United States Air Force service medals and ribbons during his more than 13 years of active duty service as a physician. orthovirginia.com
Craig Anthony Janus named Chief Growth Officer, IntelliDyne
IntelliDyne, LLC, a mid-market government consulting firm, recently announced the appointment of Craig Anthony Janus as its Chief Growth Officer. Janus is charged with leading the firm’s growth and strategic planning, including M&A activities and industry partnership relationships. intellidyne-llc.com
Gray Coyner, CPA, and Timothy Wilson, CPA, MT, named Principals at Thompson Greenspon
Thompson Greenspon, a full-service CPA firm in the Washington, DC metro area, recently announced the appointment of two new Principals, Gray Coyner, CPA, and Timothy Wilson, CPA, MT. tgccpa.com
Mergers & Acquisitions
BB&T Bank and SunTrust Bank Merge to Form Truist
BB&T Bank recently announced Truist as the name of its new combined company with SunTrust Bank. Len Lewan, Senior Vice President of Business Services, said, “I feel that this new name reflects the direction of where we want to go, while never changing from our core values, mission and vision – to help consumers achieve economic success and financial security – by striving to be the best bank we can.”
MCI USA Acquires Chicago-Based Sentergroup
MCI recently acquired Sentergroup, Inc., a highly respected association management company in Chicago. This acquisition continues MCI’s growth trajectory in the United States by expanding its presence in this key strategic association market, in turn increasing the scope and reach of MCI USA’s Association Solutions division. For Sentergroup and its clients, the acquisition delivers immediate access to MCI USA’s market insights and scale, reinforced by the company’s more than 2,500 professionals in 60 offices and 31 countries. mci-group.com
Ntiva Acquires HigherGround Managed Services
Ntiva, Inc., a leading provider of managed IT, cloud hosting, cyber security, unified communications, and strategic consulting services, has acquired HigherGround, a full-service IT and consulting firm based in Chicago and Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The acquisition expands Ntiva’s geographical coverage into the Midwest, adding to such existing locations as Washington DC, Virginia, Maryland, California, New York and Florida, and increases the firm’s client base to over 900 organizations located across the country. ntiva.com
