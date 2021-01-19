Members Making News

The Greater Washington Region Heart Walk Stepped to Success… Digitally!
The American Heart Association, the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health for all, embraced the new normal, taking its iconic Greater Washington Region Heart Walk, traditionally held on the National Mall, online for a digital experience. Participants could complete all activities from their homes and neighborhoods and, despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic, the campaign saw higher participation than 2019. More than 100 people took part, raising over $500,000. In addition, Heart Challenge Chair Tim Gillis, managing partner at KPMG, became the first ever $100,000 individual fundraiser raising over $137,000 himself. KPMG was the top fundraising organization.
Hogan Lovells joins The Valuable 500 and the American Bar Association’s ‘Disability Diversity’ Effort
Hogan Lovells marked the International Day of People with Disabilities by announcing that it has become a member of The Valuable 500 – the largest network of global CEOs dedicated to diversity. As a member of The Valuable 500, the firm commits to drive change and embed disability inclusion throughout its business. The firm has also become a signatory to the American Bar Association’s “Disability Diversity in the Legal Profession: A Pledge for Change” effort, further affirming its commitment to disability diversity. Pledge signatories recognize that diversity is in the best interests of their organization, the legal profession as a whole, and the clients they serve. By becoming a signatory, Hogan Lovells commits to encouraging others in the legal industry to follow suit.
George Mason School of Business presents Scaling the Cloud: The Hyper Evolution of Data Centers
What does the future hold for data centers as the world’s generation and use of data evolves? Learn about the leading technologies and industry trends that are shaping Northern Virginia’s data centers and impacting our economy. Join featured speaker Dan Madrigal, Microsoft Global Head of Data Center Mergers & Acquisitions, Cloud Operations & Innovation, for this George Mason School of Business webinar on January 28 from 5 until 6:15 p.m.
ACT I Earns Designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company
Using validated employee feedback gathered with Great Place to Work’s survey methodology, ACT I’s certification confirms a consistently positive employee experience at the company. Said ACT I CEO Michael Niggel, “We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™.
Employee satisfaction is a leading metric at ACT I. This certification underpins our ongoing commitment to our employees and officially recognizes what our teammates across ACT I already know – that we truly are a great place to work.”
For Your Reading Pleasure: Kaiser Permanente’s The Next Normal
Published in conjunction with The Washington Post, Kaiser Permanente’s article, The Next Normal, urges employers to stop focusing on a return to “business as usual” and consider how the workforce must change for good by placing an emphasis on three things: physical health, mental health, and social health. To read it, visit washingtonpost.com/brandstudio/kp/the-next-normal/
