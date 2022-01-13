From the outside, Northern Virginia may seem like it has no poverty, Patricia N. Mathews explained.
That’s because many people have a more urban idea of hardship: In their mind’s eye they see a setting with large, older buildings, and that kind of landscape isn’t present here. But that doesn’t mean some of the region’s residents aren’t poor.
“We don’t have that in Northern Virginia, but we have a lot of poverty in Northern Virginia,” said Mathews, president and CEO of the Northern Virginia Health Foundation.
In fact, more than a half million people here have meager incomes, she said, and life expectancy at birth – the number of years an average newborn can expect to live – can vary as much as 13 years across the region between the haves and the have-nots.
“That has simply to do with the social determinants of health,” Mathews said.
Those social determinants include income, housing, transportation accessibility, poverty and race, and they affect the work of the Northern Virginia Health Foundation.
Created in 2005 as a result of the resolution of a lawsuit surrounding the closing of Jefferson Memorial Hospital, the Alexandria-based foundation is focused on the health and health care needs of Northern Virginia residents, particularly those who are low-income, uninsured or underinsured.
Since 2007, it has issued 223 grants, totaling more than $19 million, to support the work of safety-net clinics and nonprofits that serve Northern Virginians who could not otherwise afford or access health care. Funding has gone to recipients such as Neighborhood Health in Alexandria, the Greater Prince William Community Health Center, HealthWorks for Northern Virginia, the Arlington Free Clinic, Virginia Hospital Center Pediatrics, Northern Virginia Family Service and the Northern Virginia Dental Clinic.
“We provide grants to those organizations so that they can attend to the needs of their patients,” Mathews said.
The foundation also partners with other groups, government agencies and community stakeholders on health matters in Northern Virginia. Examples of this work include the Partnership for a Healthier Alexandria and the Partnership for a Healthier Fairfax.
“We are very active in the community,” Mathews said.
In addition, the foundation commissions research, including a report by Virginia Commonwealth University’s Center on Society and Health released in November. That work, “Deeply Rooted: History’s Lessons for Equity in Northern Virginia,” recounts African American experiences in the region over the past 400 years and expands on a 2017 study in which the center identified census tracts with poor health outcomes. The 2021 project explores the historical roots of those “islands of disadvantage.”
“We don’t think of our work as simply making grants,” Mathews said.
The foundation has a staff of three, and its nine-member board includes two former Virginia secretaries of health and human resources, Jane Woods and Dr. William A. Hazel.
And, like most every other organization, it has witnessed changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Specifically, Mathews said the foundation’s grantees have had to pivot to telehealth alternatives.
The health care groups have been fairly successful with the work-arounds, she said, but there are limitations. Some parts of Northern Virginia face broadband challenges, for example, and mental health issues can be hard to discuss with a doctor or therapist online if that means providing details from home, where other family members can listen.
