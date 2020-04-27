Northern Virginia Chamber Members Making News

Ones to Watch
Lance R. Collins joins Virginia Tech
Lance R. Collins, the Joseph Silbert Dean of Engineering at Cornell University, has been selected as the inaugural vice president and executive director of Virginia Tech’s new Innovation Campus in Alexandria. He will begin his tenure Aug. 1.
Robert Grey returns to IntelliDyne
IntelliDyne founder Robert Grey has returned to the company as CEO. Grey founded the company in 1999 and served as CEO through a decade of award-winning exponential growth that put IntelliDyne on the top of the Deloitte Fast 500 for North America in 2005 followed by the Deloitte Fast 50 for the Washington Metropolitan Area in 2006 and 2007.
Travis Hardy joins Dewberry
Dewberry, a privately held professional services firm, announced that Rick Schoenthaler, PE, has joined the firm as a vice president and program manager in the Mid-Atlantic water group. Schoenthaler brings more than 40 years of experience in the water/wastewater industry. In addition, geospatial industry expert Travis Hardy has joined the firm as an associate vice president and senior program manager in its geospatial group.
Dewberry also announced the promotion of nine staff members in its Fairfax office. They include Joseph Wells, senior principal; Joseph Goetz, associate vice president; Meg Bower, associate principal; Mark Brewer, senior associate; Mark Kuczynski, senior associate; Andrew Peters, senior associate; April Vacca, senior associate; Brian Pak, associate; and Coulter Toatley, associate.
On the Move
M&T Bank opens new location
M&T Bank celebrated the grand opening of its newest branch in Reston with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in January. The branch, at 1886 Metro Center Drive, includes more business bankers to meet the needs of local small-business customers and features a new design intended to improve the customer experience by removing barriers between customers and bank employees.
C2S Consulting Group becomes an official Google Cloud Partner
C2S Consulting Group (C2SCG), a leader in providing cloud computing and migration services, announced recently that it is now an official Google Cloud Partner. This partnership will further strengthen C2SCG’s position as “Leading the Way in Cloud” for government agencies and commercial companies.
Awards & Events
Virginia Tech awarded nuclear engineering grants
The nuclear engineering program in Virginia Tech's Department of Mechanical Engineering has been awarded two grants from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission totaling $850,000 for faculty development and graduate student fellowships. The nuclear engineering program is a multi-campus operation, training students in both Blacksburg and Northern Virginia.
It’s CyCon 3.0 for Northern Virginia Community College
On February 15, Northern Virginia Community College hosted its 3rd Annual CyCon event. The conference included a full lineup of cybersecurity experts, speakers, and federal contractors, all of whom presented on cutting-edge topics endemic to the cybersecurity industry.
American Red Cross National Capital Region hosts second annual Preparedness Summit
On January 28, the American Red Cross hosted its Second Annual Preparedness Summit. Presented in partnership with the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce, the Summit featured key industry experts who discussed and assessed our readiness for potential disasters in the National Capital Region.
Executive Education
Get ready for the Future of Business
UVA Darden Ideas to Action Leader Series presents AI and the Future of Business on April 30 at UVA Darden DC Metro. Developed to meet the needs of busy professionals, Darden’s Ideas to Action Leader Series workshops are designed to provide new perspectives for ongoing challenges and opportunities facing leaders today. To register for AI and the Future of Business, visit tinyurl.com/ve48vfn.
