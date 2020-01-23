The Hot List
FEMA Gives Dewberry the Nod
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has selected Dewberry to assist the Direct Housing Assessment Team in capturing information and pre-operations planning to facilitate the transportation and installation of manufactured housing units at private, group, or commercial sites in disaster areas. Dewberry will also provide planning for other direct housing options such as rentals and multifamily lease and repair programs to assist disaster-affected survivors with temporary and permanent housing assistance.
Sandy Spring Bancorp Expands Wealth Management Services
Sandy Spring Bancorp announced it will acquire Rembert Pendleton Jackson, an investment and financial advisory firm in Falls Church. Founded in 1974, Rembert Pendleton Jackson currently has more than $1.3 billion in assets under management. Upon closing the transaction, the combined assets under Sandy Spring Bank’s wealth management arms will be about $4.5 billion. The acquisition further demonstrates Sandy Spring Bank’s commitment to providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses at every stage of life and aligns with the company’s strategic objective of diversifying sources of noninterest income.
Suddath Celebrates ISO9001:2015 Certification
Suddath, a leading global transportation, relocation and logistics company, recently announced that its logistics division is now ISO9001:2015 certified (Registration No. 105-00010-Q). As part of an overall strategy for continuous improvement and focus on quality and safety, the logistics division worked to implement the appropriate quality assurance standards in preparation for the two-stage audit. Said Scott Perry, Chief Operating Officer of Suddath’s Moving & Logistics division, “I am very proud of the team and thankful for the effort that everyone contributed toward this great achievement.”
Thompson Greenspon Earns 2019 Best of AccountingTM Award for Client Service Excellence
Thompson Greenspon has won ClearlyRated’s Best of Accounting™ Award for providing superior service. Best of Accounting Award winners have proven themselves as industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients. Thompson Greenspon received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 85% of its clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 45% in 2019. Said Thompson Greenspon Managing Principal Chip Helme, “We take our client feedback to heart and are always striving to be their best partner in order to position them for long-term success.”
Ones to Watch
Schoeneman named a finalist for the 2019 Washington PR Woman of the Year Award
Congratulations to KayAnn Schoeneman, Marketplace Leader and Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at Ketchum, for being named a finalist for the 2019 Washington PR Woman of the Year Award by Washington Women in Public Relations.
Cain named Senior VP/Human Resources, Northwest Federal Credit Union
Northwest Federal Credit Union has hired Jean Cain as its new Senior Vice President of Human Resources. Most recently Vice President and Chief HR Officer at Noblis, in Reston, Cain’s more than 30 years in human resources includes management positions at The MITRE Corp. in McLean, and Montgomery County Teachers Federal Credit Union in Rockville, MD.
Executive Education
Flagship UVA Darden Program Refreshes with Cutting-Edge Content, Convenient Format
The Executive Program, Darden’s advanced management program for senior executives, will soon be delivered in a hybrid format. Two in-person immersion modules held at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business in Charlottesville, and at UVA Darden DC Metro in Arlington, plus virtual sessions before and between the in-person modules provide the transformative leadership instruction for which The Executive Program is known while maximizing accessibility for busy senior leaders.
For information, visit: news.darden.virginia.edu/2019/09/12/executive-program-enhancements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.