Banking/Finance
DC Advisory
DC Advisory is an international investment bank committed to making a difference. We recognize that every client and every transaction is unique and believe in delivering The Right Advice™ in every situation. dcadvisory.com
First Citizens Bank
Recognized for more than a century of strength and stability, First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCNCA) is the holding company for First Citizens Bank, which has 440 offices in 17 states and the District of Columbia. firstcitizens.com
OppZo Inc.
OppZo is a FinTech company whose goal is to democratize access to affordable working capital. OppZo’s team consists of former government contractors, experienced capital allocators and entrepreneurs who are passionate about designing innovative and mission-aligned financing solutions to help small and medium businesses grow. getoppzo.com
Proudly
Proudly is dedicated to “Connecting Giving Everywhere.” Our vision is to make a difference to those in need by harnessing the power of everyday spending and embed no-cost donations in everything we do. With Proudly, automatic, repeatable donations are created off everyday consumer and business expenditures. proudlygive.com
Consulting
Merakata Inc.
Merakata was founded by industry-recognized leading data architects, engineers and business executives who understand the power of actionable data to solve problems, improve company performance and optimize company investment in the newest data and analytics technologies. merakata.com
Cyber Security / Government Contracting - IT/Technology
SysNet Technologies
SysNet Technologies’ 22+-year history of success provides the full scope of cybersecurity and information assurance services to the federal government (FAA and DoD). These services address Federal Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) policy, planning and procedures, governance/risk/compliance, assessment and audit, and cyber operations. sysnettech.com
Employment Agency
Spherion Staffing and Recruiting
Spherion Staffing and Recruiting is a leading recruiting and staffing provider, specializing in temporary and direct hire placement of administrative, clerical, customer service, light industrial, warehouse and professional job candidates. Spherion celebrates 75 years in business this year! spherion.com
Entertainment/Leisure
DoorDash
DoorDash is a technology company that connects people with the best of their neighborhoods across the US, Canada, Australia, Japan, and Germany. We enable local businesses to meet consumers’ needs of ease and convenience, and, in turn, generate new ways for people to earn, work, and live. doordash.com
Government Contracting - IT/Technology
Health Information Technology Solutions LLC
HITS works alongside our technology partners to strategically plan, design, document and test healthcare and health IT solutions from the ground up, taking collaboration to the next level. We leverage 20-plus years of military and civilian healthcare and health IT experience to create solutions that satisfy requirements of both the technical and functional communities. healthinformationtechnologysolutions.com
Government Contracting - IT/Technology/Consulting
Aptive Resources
Aptive is a modern consulting firm focused on human experience, digital services, and business transformation. We harness creativity, technology, and culture to connect people and systems to impact the world. We’re advisors, strategists, and engineers focused on people, above all else. We believe in generating success collaboratively, leaving client organizations stronger after every engagement and building trust for the next big challenge. aptiveresources.com
Government Contracting - Consulting
ProCleared LLC
ProCleared is a certified Veteran-Owned Small Business founded in 2011 and located in Chantilly with satellite offices in St. Louis, Mo. ProCleared provides highly skilled subject-matter experts to support the Department of Defense (DoD) and other federal agencies. procleared.com
Unissant Inc.
Unissant is a data-driven digital transformation and cybersecurity services company with expertise in health IT, finance and national security. Founded in 2006, Unissant is a prime contractor on various government vehicles and is headquartered in Herndon with a satellite office in San Antonio, Texas. unissant.us
Non-Profit / Association / Chamber
National Military Family Association
NMFA is the voice of military families. For 50 years, we have stood behind service members, their spouses, and their children. Our Association is the “go to” source for administration officials, members of Congress, and key decision makers to understand the issues facing our families. They know we understand better than anyone that “military families serve, too.” militaryfamily.org
Pharmaceutical Care Management Association (PCMA)
At PCMA, we are working together for a more equitable health care system. For America’s pharmacy benefit managers, PCMA’s mission is simple: increase affordable access to prescription drugs for everyone. We believe care should be patient-focused, equitable, and affordable. pcmanet.org
Recovery Program Solutions of Virginia
Recovery Program Solutions of Virginia has been supporting adults with mental health, substance use, and homelessness issues since 2011. We operate five-day Recovery Centers (in Annandale, Arlington, Merrifield, Reston and South County Alexandria), and support 9,000 adults annually. rpsva.org
Resolve Solutions Incorporated
Alexandria-based 501(c)(3) that provides opportunities for improving the preparation of future global leaders pursuing military/civil service nationwide. RSI provides a local solution (with national reach) of identifying undiscovered talent of future global leaders to address the manpower shortage critical to our national security. resolvesolutions.org
Retail Store & Services
Hashtag Gaming Arena
Hashtag is a gaming community event center based in Northern Virginia. We specialize in casual and competitive gaming events for tabletop gaming and esports. hashtagarena.com
Transportation
Toll Road Investors Partnership II L.P. / Dulles Greenway
Toll Road Investors Partnership II L.P. (TRIP II), headquartered in Sterling, owns and operates the Dulles Greenway. The Dulles Greenway is a privately owned 14-mile toll road that provides a non-stop connection between Washington Dulles International Airport and Leesburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.