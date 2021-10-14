Piedmont Global Language Solutions delivers accurate communication in any language

From pre-med student to successful language service entrepreneur is not a path most would take, but for Piedmont Global Language Solutions founder and CEO Mohamed Hussein, the road less traveled has worked out just fine.
Now at just 32, Hussein is at the helm of a company with 50 employees and thousands of freelance language professionals from around the world who specialize in over 200 languages and dialects. Since PGLS was started in 2013, it has grown every year, expanding its clientele base as well as the breadth of services offered. The majority of employees work out of the company’s Arlington headquarters, but PGLS also has offices around the country.
Growing up in Northern Virginia where college attendance is the norm and career expectations high, Hussein followed the path of many and attended George Mason University. He earned a pre-med degree, but learned he didn’t want to be a doctor.
Like a lot of young graduates, he considered many options, including law school, but decided to see a bit of the world first. Being of Somalian heritage and tri-lingual, he took a job teaching English as a foreign language in the Middle East. He also did some translating on the side and even some private tutoring. It wasn’t long before he sensed an opportunity.
“I’ve always had an entrepreneurial spirit, and with the number of interactions between government, military and non-governmental organizations with countries not only in the Middle East but globally, I thought the DMV would be an ideal spot to take something I know and turn it into a business opportunity,” he said.
After returning to the region, Hussein launched PGLS as a one-person operation. Knowing he would be understaffed, he realized he would have to use technology to make up the difference.
The type of technology PGLS uses is called Computer Assisted Translation/Translation Memory, or CAT/TM, a linguistic database that stores source content and captures a human translator’s corresponding translated content as they work. This is saved and then used as a means of improving the efficiency and consistency of human translators.
Because the technology is using human voices and storing the content in the database, these aren’t simple machine translations like those from Google, for instance, which are often stilted and sometimes erroneous. This process is known as a Human Assisted Machine Translation, or HAMT, which is the best of both worlds.
Hussein acknowledges that technology can’t replace human involvement when it comes to many translation and interpretation needs. However, he said, “The cutting edge system we use allows us to constantly update our data banks with true voice patterns, intonations, etc.”
The company’s services have grown to include translation, interpretation, transcription, training, staffing, cultural sensitivity training, language instruction, localization and more. With such varied services, recruitment is an essential part of the business. In order to facilitate client needs, Hussein recruits from a variety of professional affiliations, associations and universities, and for more rare and obscure client needs – such as for dialects that aren’t widely spoken – he turns to embassies, churches, and mosques.
Hussein said he is even looking into adding American Sign Language to the company’s offerings.
Although a number of companies specialize in language solutions, there is no shortage of opportunity. Potential clients include the federal government, international organizations like the IMF and World Bank, private companies with global outreach, and a host of non-governmental organizations and nonprofit organizations.
“We pride ourselves on the quality of our service. We aren’t the cheapest, but I like to think we are among the best,” Hussein said.
He added that the company targets potential clients and builds long-term relationships with them but also is solicited for its services. “Though we do provide ‘one-off’ type services when the occasion warrants it, we are looking for long-term, repetitive business.”
Of course the federal government is a perfect client in this regard, and PGLS is on the General Services Administration professional services schedule and has done work for agencies including the Department of Justice, FBI, Department of Defense and State Department.
Hussein said he is proud of his company’s work in judicial situations where testimony requires exact and specific translation that can potentially condemn or exonerate an individual. However, because much of this work requires clearance, the successes can’t be broadcast.
“Sometimes it’s good to not be known publicly because it means you didn’t mess up,” Hussein said.
Having grown every year since its inception, PGLS is looking to continue the trend, Hussein added. “We plan to grow organically and inorganically through acquisition in the coming years. This is a growth company, not a lifestyle company.”
With his youthful energy, continued incorporation of cutting-edge technology and mounting recognition in the community, the road less traveled was clearly the right one.
