In June, at its annual Greater Washington Good Business Awards, the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce honored four individuals for their purposeful and outstanding community leadership. Here we offer you the opportunity to get to know the Lifetime Achievement Honoree, F. Kevin Reynolds, and the Impact Award Honorees, John A. Allen, Lyles Carr and Janet Osborn, a bit better.
F. Kevin Reynolds, Lifetime Achievement Honoree
Executive Vice President and Regional President, Director of Sales, United Bank.
Kevin Reynolds is a banker, so it’s perhaps not surprising that you can use numbers to frame his past four decades.
Some examples:
He’s six-for-six in helping high school students get into his alma mater, the College of William & Mary.
United Bank, where he is regional president and director of sales, funded more than 13,000 Paycheck Protection Program loans in the wake of COVID-19.
The United Bank Charity Classic, an annual golf tournament he co-chairs, has raised nearly $7 million since 2002 to benefit the Inova Kellar Center, which is dedicated to the mental health of Northern Virginia’s children and their families.
Yes, Reynolds has quite a history of serving others.
The 62-year-old grew up in Arlington and received his MBA from George Washington University after graduating from William & Mary.
He has been with United for five years, and he spent the previous 18 years with Cardinal Bank, where he was president and a co-founding officer. He said in a recent interview that he always wanted to be around money and learn about business, and that he has no regrets – and no plans to retire.
In terms of community leadership, Reynolds is a past chairman and 25-plus-year member of the Chamber, as well as a past president of Westwood Country Club and chairman of the capital campaign at Church of the Holy Comforter in Vienna.
“We’re blessed to live in this region,” he said.
Reynolds is an Eagle Scout, and he follows the Scout motto “Be prepared,” along with other mantras. One is that a person needs five “F’s” to be successful: Faith, Family, Friends, Fitness (financial, physical and spiritual), and For Others.
Another is “eat the frog.” That comes from a Mark Twain quote that says if you eat a frog first thing in the morning, nothing worse will happen to you the rest of the day; in other words, always tackle the hardest job first. To wit, if Reynolds has to turn someone down for a loan, he tries to do it early, quickly and with respect.
He also believes in setting expectations and focusing on priorities and that one can’t have too many mentors. And he’s a self-described “list-maker” and “agenda-follower” and lives by the Biblical notion “to whom much is given, much is required.”
Reynolds and his wife of 34 years, Stacey, live in Oakton, and their family exemplifies service to others: They have two adopted children, ages 24 and 19, and two adopted Golden Retrievers. The couple also has volunteered their time and resources in support of the adoption process and this year received a Friend of Adoption award from the National Council For Adoption.
So why is helping one’s fellow man so important to Kevin Reynolds?
“Communities are enriched one life at a time,” he said.
John A. Allen, Impact Award Honoree
Regional Bank President, Wells Fargo
John Allen needed a job.
The young man was aiming for a career in crisis public relations, the kind of work that’s required when, say, an airplane goes down.
He couldn’t find something in that line of work right away, though, so he sought something in another field just to make a living. That was banking.
But why would Allen, a college graduate, be interested in the entry-level position of teller?
“I need to prove to myself that I can do it,” he told a woman at INB Bank in Indianapolis, “and I need a chance.”
Fortunately for him, the lady to whom he spoke turned out to be a human resources director. She was impressed with Allen, fresh out of Ball State University in Muncie, Ind., and he was able to start off in management.
That surprise beginning has led to a career spanning more than three decades and a record of service both inside banking and out.
A college professor for 12 years and the owner of a public speaking company that worked with Habitat for Humanity of Indiana, Allen’s work for others also includes chairing the diversity, equity and inclusion council of the Washington, D.C., Special Olympics, and serving as co-chair of the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s DE&I Board of Advisors..
A graduate of Leadership Greater Washington, Allen, now 53 and president of Wells Fargo’s Greater Washington/Maryland region, oversees nearly 1,000 employees and 105 offices and has been a leader in community affairs.
Allen said recently that he feels blessed to have a job where he can go home at night and know that he added value to someone’s life during the day. That could come from helping a customer financially, or from empowering his team of employees to be its best.
“I work for my team,” he said. “They don’t work for me.”
Lyles Carr, Impact Award Honoree
Senior Vice President, The McCormick Group
Lyles Carr said recently that he believes in the Muhammad Ali quote, “Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on earth.” But if that’s the case, then Carr – who has lived a life of service – has paid more than his fair share.
The 72-year-old exemplifies community engagement, having been a member of more than a dozen nonprofit boards and advisory councils in the Washington area.
Carr, senior vice president of The McCormick Group, an Arlington-based national executive search consulting firm, said he enjoys recruiting work and the “opportunity to help people advance their careers and, consequently, quality of life for themselves and their families.” He’s best known for working in the fields of law and government affairs, e.g., helping law partners move between firms and aiding in mergers and acquisitions.
His efforts in support of his neighbors include helping to found ACT for Alexandria, a community foundation, and working with Jubilee Housing, a nonprofit that creates “justice housing,” defined as “deeply affordable homes with onsite and nearby services in thriving communities.” He also has long been associated with Leadership Greater Washington, participating in the organization’s initial class in 1987 and being named its Leader of the Years for 2021.
Carr grew up in Prince George’s County, Md., and went to Episcopal High School in Alexandria. He then received a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Virginia before going to work for McCormick in 1976.
Kathy Albarado, CEO of Helios HR in Reston, has known Carr for more than 20 years and calls him a “foundational” leader.
“Not only is he knowledgeable in the profession of workforce and talent acquisition, Lyles has dedicated his life to serving his community,” she said in an email.
Albarado said Carr is a gracious and humble man who gives back and encourages others to do so.
“He is always willing to participate on a call, contribute to a meeting, share his network, and give freely of his knowledge, advice and counsel,” she said.
Janet Osborn, Impact Award Honoree
East Region Leader, Aon
After graduating from the College of William & Mary in 1985 and getting a job through the institution’s career services office, Janet Osborn wouldn’t have expected that she would go on to live what she recently called the “busy Washington life.” But that’s what she’s done, and the Philadelphia native has certainly given back to her adopted home since then.
As East Region leader for Aon, a risk brokerage and human resources consulting firm, Osborn oversees 10 offices and 1,500 employees. But her efforts don’t stop there. For example, she was one of the people behind the 2020 creation of the Chamber’s Greater Washington Apprentice Network, which exists to help companies develop an apprentice-based model of “earn and learn,” meaning that employees get on-the-job training while they earn a living.
It helps create opportunities for those who are having a hard time trying to make their way into corporate America, such as those without a four-year degree. Osborn said she would like to bring more businesses into the network as she knows that lots of companies are finding it difficult to hire for open positions.
“Everybody’s got the same talent problem,” she said.
Osborn is also on the boards of Girl Scouts Nation’s Capital, the Wolf Trap Foundation, the Virginia Theological Seminary, Junior Achievement of Greater Washington, the William & Mary Alumni Association, and the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce.
“I’m kind of a hands-on person,” she said.
As if all that activity wasn’t enough, Osborn is close to finishing a graduate degree in American history at George Mason University. Just for fun.
“I became an empty-nester and had some time on my hands,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.