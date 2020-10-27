Dr. Gregory Washington, a New York City native and aerospace engineer, was the first in his family to graduate from college. And on July 1, he became the first African American to lead the largest and most diverse public research university in Virginia.
Washington, 54, is George Mason University's eighth president -- and he takes over during a time of major change and growth at the 36,000-student school based in Fairfax County.
“The story of Mason is really my story,” said Washington, reflecting on the university's humble beginnings as a two-year commuter school
The university is also known for its efforts to recruit first-generation college students, and those from lower income backgrounds. Washington said he, too, came from a low-income background.
“I have seen the power that education has in changing the fortunes of families,” Washington said. “I’ve lived that.”
Today, GMU is an internationally recognized research institution with campuses in Fairfax, Manassas, Arlington and elsewhere. It’s also a vital part of Virginia's future success as a high-tech corridor along the East Coast. Washington said he plans to continue to foster the school’s growth, while staying true to its roots.
Washington came to GMU from the Henry Samueli School of Engineering at the University of California-Irvine, where he was dean. In his seven years there, Washington expanded undergraduate enrollment in the engineering school by 1,100 students and graduate enrollment by more than 200.
He established the University of California’s first student makerspace and helped establish a STEM initiative in public schools, affecting more than 100,000 students each year.
Washington also recruited and hired one of the most diverse engineering faculties in the country, with more than 40 percent of his 60 hires being women or individuals from underrepresented groups.
He will oversee George Mason at a time of rapid expansion, with the school growing to help accommodate Amazon’s new National Landing headquarters.
Mason will invest $250 million at its Arlington campus in the next five years to build a 400,000-square-foot Institute for Digital InnovAtion, adding 1,000 faculty members and enlarging the campus to 1.2 million square feet. The school will also expand its research in high-tech fields.
GMU is also conducting a feasibility study on building a medical school at the university’s science campus near Manassas.
Washington said he would be a strong supporter of programs promoting equal access to education, such as Mason’s Early Identification Program, which helps first-generation college students pursue higher education. He said he will also bolster the school’s ADVANCEtransfer pathway program, which helps students from Northern Virginia Community College work toward a four-year degree at Mason.
“If you have talent, Mason will find you,” Washington said. “It’s an amazing thing. No matter who you are. That fact that 39% of the population is first gen, it didn’t matter. A fact that a third of the population coming in here are low income, it just doesn’t matter. It really doesn’t matter where you’re from, you’re embraced here."
Washington launched his academic career in 1995 as an assistant professor in the Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering in the College of Engineering at Ohio State University. He became an associate professor in 2000 and a professor in 2004. He began serving as the college’s associate dean for research in 2005 and also led the university’s Institute for Energy and the Environment. From 2008 to 2011, Washington served as interim dean of the Ohio State engineering school, one of the largest in the country. Somehow, during his incredible tenure, he also managed to author more than 160 technical publications and edit numerous others.
He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees and his PhD, all in mechanical engineering, at North Carolina State University and is a member of the N.C. State Engineering Foundation’s Board of Directors.
