As the son of a first-generation Tibetan immigrant, Tenzin Tsega said he knows what it feels like to come to a new country and be treated differently.
After he was born in the United States, Tsega said, his mother sent him to India to live with his grandparents while she got settled. Tsega returned to America to live with his mother when he turned 13, but he struggled to fit in, especially at school.
Seven years later, Tsega is a student at Northern Virginia Community College and president of the Asian Student Association. And he said the challenges of growing up as an Asian American in this country motivated him and members of his organization to create a safe space for Asian students at NOVA to talk with peers and socialize.
“Our goal was to help [Asian] students transition from another country,” Tsega said.
Creating the space is one of several steps the association took to address inequities Asian students face. But Tsega said his organization has only been able to do so much on its own and was excited when he heard NOVA had received a $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education to fund programs aimed at providing Asian Americans and Native American Pacific Islander (AANAPI) students with more academic and cultural resources.
“It just feels really good to be seen,” Tsega said. “The prioritization of low-income AANAPI students is long overdue.”
The grant is funded through the education department’s Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institutions program. NOVA was one of 14 higher-education institutions that enroll a significant percentage of students from minority groups to receive the grant, and the funds must be spent over five years.
NOVA’s project manager for the grant, Dr. Nathan Carter, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for the community college, said the college plans to use funds from the grant, dubbed APPEAL (Asian Pacific Pedagogy for Equity, Achievement, and Learning), to create an intercultural learning center, establish a peer-mentorship program and provide “culturally responsive” training for faculty.
“This grant will enable NOVA to do more for our AANAPI students as our country continues to address the impact of COVID-19 and confront ongoing biases that impact AANAPI communities,” he said.
Many of those students, Carter said, could be new residents of the United States or they may be the first in their family to attend college or both. At the same time, Carter said many AANAPI students have also faced discrimination personally or witnessed it happening against their community.
Trishvi Nguyen, the daughter of first-generation Vietnamese immigrants, is a student at NOVA and first in her family to attend college. Nguyen, who is studying biology and biochemistry, said that as an Asian American woman in a STEM field she has struggled to overcome stereotypes in an industry mostly composed of white men.
“A lot of my peers are white and have different social status,” Nguyen said. “So, I think I have a disadvantage in that way. I definitely have been looked down upon because I am a different race compared to everyone else.”
Nguyen said she faces discrimination in small and big ways every day. But she has taken on leadership roles, such as vice president of student government, and advocated for women in STEM fields and majors to fight for more equity. Nguyen said she knows a lot of Asian Americans and other minorities who are discouraged because of their racial identity and hopes that the funding for things like an intercultural center will empower students by allowing them to talk about their experiences without feeling judged.
“It’s finally time to start to accept that it’s OK to talk about race and the discrimination that goes along with it,” she said.
The college hopes its programs targeting AANAPI and other low-income students will help the institution meet its students’ emotional, academic and cultural needs – facilitating their academic success.
The college’s top priority is to establish an “AANAPI Intercultural Learning Center” for tutoring, mentorship, community building, and other student support services, Carter said.
When Carter took over the role of chief diversity officer in December 2020, he conducted listening sessions during which students told him they were interested in having access to a multi-purpose space where they could study, do research and feel comfortable.
Carter said the center will create opportunities for students to partner with faculty and research issues such as COVID-19 that affect the AANAPI community and form mentorships in the process.
“Students see the things that they’re learning in a research methods class are applicable to things that are very close to them in their community,” Carter said. “[The center] gives them the ability to drive that process and work with a faculty member that’s also interested in that research area.”
Dr. Brooke (Yuemin) He, professor of English at NOVA’s Annandale campus, said she has spent most of her career teaching the intersections between literature, ethnicity, race and geography and believes the center will help connect students to teachers and other critical resources, such as financial aid.
“We have students who come from low-income families who lack family support, lack community support and also who do not have role models in their own life because a lot of them are first time going to college,” He said.
The college plans to locate the center on the second floor of Founder’s Hall on the Annandale campus next to the provost’s office. Annandale is the college’s second-largest campus – after Manassas – with a little over 12,000 students. The campus also has the highest concentration of Asian American students, making up 23% of the total student population. The center should open in the spring.
The college also plans to bring in national experts to help teachers understand cultural nuances that may cause relationships with students to break down. The training is expected to begin in the spring.
To complement the intercultural center and teacher training programs, Carter said the college also hopes to create a peer-mentorship program that would connect students to one another.
“Students who are new to college but see themselves as being different from the traditional college students… benefit from connecting with peer mentors.”
If the program is successful, Carter said, the college may replicate it at its other campuses. “We really need to show action: that we care about those members of our community; that we're going to use the resources we have to try to help and to continue to educate and to support.”
