“Welcome back! So good to see you after two years!” This is a pretty common phrase these days, one that can be heard across the region as people are returning to the office, events and, dare I say, the new normal.
According to the New York Times, 50 million people left the office during the pandemic. Before 2019, only 4% worked exclusively from home while after May of 2020, 43% did so. For white-collar workers the figure was even higher – at 65%.
As the pandemic recedes and spring descends on us with warm weather and more daylight, many of us are coming out of hibernation. Offices are reopening and many leaders are asking how they can entice workers to come back to the office and get back to normal.
First, we have to realize that just like the world has changed, our teammates have changed and the old “normal” is gone. Employees want different things now and with the war for talent and unemployment rates in the region back to pre-pandemic low levels, it’s going to take a new approach to office expectations and culture to strike the best balance.
Enticing Employees to Come Back: First Things First
Create and share a safety and wellness plan
Leaders first need to create and share a safety and wellness plan that demonstrates not only how the office will be safe to occupy but also addresses physiological safety. Because of the trauma brought on by the pandemic, we need to ensure everyone is able to show their true self without fear of negative consequences to their career. Bottom line, each person must feel that they are accepted and respected. With these as a base line, we can start to encourage and entice workers to come back.
Get flexible
Most workers continue to want some sort of hybrid approach. According to a study by the Future Forum, a consortium launched by Slack in September 2020, globally, nearly seven in 10 respondents said hybrid is their preferred work environment. But most workers also want flexibility in not just where they work but when. While 78% of all survey respondents said they want location flexibility, nearly all (95%) want schedule flexibility.
The goal here is to come up with a clear plan that is flexible and addresses your teams’ needs. To engage employees, you may want to have each team come up with their own “Team Agreement” about days, schedules and availability. Then, be sure to communicate these plans with key boundary partners. Flexibility is critical in such a tight labor market where inflexibility could result in an exodus.
Fun Ways to Welcome Employees Back
- Create programming that brings people together:
- Mentor Mondays – have mentors and mentees meet in a special area and provide snacks
- Speed networking programs
- Togetherness Tuesdays – come in for a quick lunch of sandwiches or pizza
- Speakers on wellness – virtual or in person
- Host book clubs
- Conduct volunteer activities like packing snack bags for a local food pantry
- Freshen up the office and include free food:
- Offer “welcome back” trinkets such as branded cups and hand sanitizer.
- Create a coffee bar with extra offerings
- Put plants in the office
- Provide fresh snacks in break rooms. (Most people prefer individually wrapped snacks or fruit. Hold off on the pizza party and popcorn machine until summer.)
- Create a free lunch day
Have some fun:
- Create and host scavenger hunts
- Add game tables like putting greens, foosball, air hockey, cornhole, Jenga and board games in break areas
And for safety, make sure that you have:
- Hand sanitizer dispensers in several visible locations
- Disinfectant wipes in all break rooms and high traffic areas
- Ultraviolet phone sanitizers in break rooms
Start small: Pick one day a week to focus on and advertise that as a day for people to gather. For example, host “Monday Fun Days!” with the goal of having as many employees as possible start their week in the office.
Don’t forget the newbies: Some employees may have never been to your office because they were onboarded during the pandemic so have a plan for them too, including maps of the building, directional signage and instructions on badging and using the copiers and printers.
