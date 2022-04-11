The scene has become familiar: An office fashioned out of a space that definitely wasn’t supposed to be an office, maybe a base of operations at the dining-room table, or a seat on the couch with a laptop at the ready. Throw in some kids and a dog, and you have the modern workplace, courtesy of COVID-19.
Yes, remote working became a regular feature of American society when the coronavirus was raging and businesses were shut down, not simply a fringe benefit for some employees but a necessity for nearly everyone.
But just because a lot of workers have been given the green light to go back to the office doesn’t mean they all will. Nope. The hybrid workforce, with its combination of some wage earners in a central location and others logging in remotely, is here to stay, said Brooke Weddle, a partner in the Washington office of management consulting firm McKinsey & Company.
A number of employees want to continue in the hybrid mode because they like the flexibility it offers, and, indeed, with a cellphone and a Wi-Fi connection, you can do most jobs from anywhere.
Offering a remote option also allows employers to tap into new job markets, Weddle said, which means they can diversify their staff and create a more inclusive culture.
But inclusivity can also be a challenge, requiring businesses to ensure that there isn’t inequity in terms of roles, in other words that they don’t create separate classes of workers based on who’s remote and who works in the office, she said.
A hybrid scenario can also be difficult to figure out logistically, Weddle said, and the role of managers is pretty critical. If they aren’t given the right tools, productivity can drop.
“We have a long way to go in terms of equipping managers to do this well,” she said.
A lot of people are on the case, however. From 2020 to 2021, there was a sevenfold increase in the number of technology companies that had a designated leader for remote work, Weddle said.
To succeed with a hybrid workforce, she said, company leaders need to have more of a catalyst or architect kind of style rather than one of command and control. Workers need to know the rules of the road, too: When are they expected to be online, and when are they not?
There also is still value in going into the office, said Kyle Armeny, president for the Washington metro area for Gallagher, an insurance, risk management and consulting firm. Gathering in one spot is key for three Cs: to communicate, celebrate and collaborate.
But if workers are going into the office only to sit in a cubicle from 9 to 5 and not talk to anyone? That’s not a really good reason to make the trip.
“That doesn’t do them a whole lot of good,” Armeny said.
Of course, some jobs aren’t conducive to being done remotely. Lots of retail and manufacturing positions have to be tackled on site, obviously, as does aerospace and defense work, or really anything that involves professionals with security clearances. Employers in these situations can still offer flexibility to employees, though, Weddle said, by decoupling the notion from location. Think flexibility in terms of time or functions.
Workers also are less likely to integrate quickly into a team in a hybrid situation, she said.
“That’s much harder now.”
Communication is crucial. If a company is communicating well with its employees, there are lower levels of employee burnout and attrition, Weddle said. And organizations with clear and consistent communication see five times as much productivity as those that don’t communicate well, according to a 2021 survey conducted by McKinsey.
In addition, offering a remote option may be necessary to attract top-quality talent, said Harry Klaff, president of clients, global, for real estate company Avison Young.
Some job postings now include a remote work provision. In 2016, only 2% of postings included allowance for remote work. By February of this year, that figure had ballooned to 13.3%, Klaff said.
“That shows a willingness of employers to allow for some level of remote work,” he said.
w/headshot:
Brooke Weddle
Partner, Washington, D.C. office,
McKinsey & Company
Photo courtesy McKinsey & Company
2. Harry Klaff
President of Clients, Global
Avison Young
Photo courtesy of Avison Young
3. Kyle Armeny
Area President
Gallagher
Photo courtesy of Gallagher
