The Business Voice asked Christina Winn, who joined the Prince William County Department of Economic Development as Executive Director in July 2019, to identify her three top goals for her new position. Here are her answers:
1. Repositioning and marketing Prince William County. We’re not as well understood in the marketplace, and so I think that we need to really promote what assets are here. That’s two-fold, both employers and real estate developers and investors.
2. Prince William has been really strong in the last 10 years in capital investments. But we have a challenge around creating higher-paying jobs. Three out of four residents work outside the county. We want to start attracting employers that create those higher-paying jobs. We did a simple workforce analysis, and 40 percent are in a stem-related field. We need to really start educating about what we have here.
3. Focus on revitalization of the Potomac corridor. Another misperception out there is that when people are driving on the 95 corridor, they don’t realize there’s this urban center beyond the highway. The county’s been working on these small area plans. What you’ll see in places like north Woodbridge are higher-story, office and residential centers located along the VRE stations. We think these are a great corridor for government contractors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.