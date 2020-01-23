Victor Hoskins joined the Fairfax County Economic Development Authority as president and CEO on Aug. 5. Previously, he had been director of Arlington Economic Development since 2015. In that role he was most known for leading the team that successfully attracted Amazon HQ2 to Arlington County.
The Business Voice asked Hoskins to identify his three top goals in Fairfax. Here are his answers:
1. Design and implement a strategy to help our companies retain, retrain, grow and attract talent to Fairfax County. Finding and keeping talented employees is the most important issue facing business today, and we can attract and retain more companies by helping them find and keep employees.
2. Work with the Fairfax County Executive and his team to raise the level of placemaking throughout the county. People want to live in interesting, walkable places, and these places will help us attract companies that want their employees to have a great quality of life.
3. Collaborate and coordinate with the Northern Virginia Economic Development Alliance (NOVA EDA) and our state partners to market the region together to attract and retain business. We are in a global competition for business, and we will be more successful when we promote all the region’s assets together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.