To stay apprised of the events featured here and all upcoming events, keep an eye on Chamber emails and visit the website for complete details and registration information: novachamber.org/upcoming-events
The Northern Virginia Chamber offers roundtable discussions and forums for members, in addition to its informational opportunities for the business community at large. Member engagement roundtables focus on topics of interest to a wide variety of businesses and are held monthly.* The Chamber also hosts forums for its government contracting, nonprofit and association management, women in business and veteran and military business councils. These are held quarterly and focus on topics specific to these interest groups. Following is the lineup of events for spring 2021:
APRIL
13
New Member Orientation
3-4 p.m.
15
Annual State of Healthcare
9-10:30 a.m.
21
Veteran and Military Business Council Forum
1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
22
Young Professionals Forum
11-Noon
27
Member Engagement Roundtable with
Monica Schmude, President, Cigna Mid-Atlantic
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
MAY
4
Greater Washington Apprenticeship Network
2-3 p.m.
5
Member Engagement Roundtable: Virginia Consumer Data Protection Act: What You Need To Know
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
11
Get Connected Speed Networking
3-4 p.m.
18
Member Engagement Roundtable with
Telly Tucker, Director, Arlington Economic Development
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
20
GovCon Council Signature Event: Women at the Top of GovCon
9-10:30 a.m.
27
Young Professionals Forum
11-Noon
JUNE
7
NOVA Chamber Advocacy 101
10-11 a.m.
8
New Member Orientation
3-4 p.m.
11
Greater Washington Good Business Awards
8-9:30 a.m.
15
Member Engagement Roundtable
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
16
Women in Business Forum
10-11 a.m.
24
Young Professionals Forum
11-Noon
*Topic submissions for member engagement roundtables may be sent to Carmen Sevilla, Senior Manager, Member Engagement, at csevilla@novachamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.