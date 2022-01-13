Mikal-Hamlett, founded in April 2020 and located in Falls Church, is focused on helping organizations develop an inclusive company culture that will lead to favorable business outcomes.
“There is a strong business case for companies to invest in diversity and inclusion, and the most diverse companies are now more likely than ever to outperform their less diverse peers on profitability and employee satisfaction,” said James Jordan, the firm’s co-founder and chief operating officer. “We help companies develop and implement strategies to get there.”
For example, he said, when companies seek graduates from the same five or 10 universities, they end up hiring the same types of people with the same backgrounds, experiences and thought processes. Therefore, they’re not getting the input they need to be innovative or flexible, nor the ability to meet the needs of the customers they’re serving.
By investing in diversity, equity, and inclusion education and processes, companies will be stronger, more resilient and more secure.
“What we’re doing is relationship-based,” said Tommy Amal, co-founder and CEO. “It’s about having tough conversations face to face, if possible, and being able to see how people feel. We can then talk about solutions on how to drive their business forward.”
Jordan and Amal met in 2018 at Virginia Tech – the former as a university fundraiser and the latter as a graduate student.
“When Tommy and I got a chance to meet and talk about our experiences and the kind of world we wanted to live in, there seemed to be a pretty natural connection there,” Jordan said. “My experience and Tommy’s expertise and the ability that we both have to engage people in meaningful conversations around important ideas felt like a really good platform to run a business.”
Amal said he always was interested in working with underserved populations. “With Mikal-Hamlett, I’ve been able to take some of my skills and experience to help companies, organizations and nonprofits. There were so many social and racial issues going on, and it really sparked us, along with others, to want to be a part of change and be a part of the solution.”
Jordan said the firm tries to listen to its clients. “We’re coming at this with a kind heart. We hear them in the context that they intend and then respond to them in that space. If you give people that space and opportunity to really articulate what they are trying to work through, that’s where you’ll see success.”
Although located in Falls Church, the company holds meetings, seminars and workshops all over the country, both virtually and in person. Jordan and Amal initially meet with top executives and human resource directors and from there go into a deeper assessment through surveys and interviews.
“No two organizations are alike,” Amal said. “What makes Mikal-Hamlett different is that we don’t defer to a generic ‘best practices’ approach that treats everyone the same. Our methodology identifies the specific needs of an organization and addresses them directly. Sometimes that’s workshops on conscious inclusion, sometimes it’s teaching firms how to leverage diversity for organizational success. Our work allows us to apply the right practices for each individual organization.”
The firm teaches about inclusive behaviors and what they look like, he added. “When an environment is more inclusive, employees feel like they belong, which at the end of the day affects the bottom line.”
In order to do this, the two often consult with other Black-owned consultancies and subject-matter experts.
“We partner with others to make sure we do this work in the best possible way,” Amal said. “We have teams to help handle whatever solutions we’re looking for. These teams consist of subject-matter experts, scholars, researchers and HR professionals who have the skill sets and the experiences to help corporations. We have a diverse network of people to drive solutions, so it’s not just a two-man operation.”
The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce has been an excellent vehicle for the two men to network and connect with decision-makers and future collaborators. “We’ve already been getting referrals and we’ve found great business mentors,” Amal said. “The Chamber has been great at putting us in front of people so we can scale our business and have more of an impact in Northern Virginia.”
