The Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce recently welcomed several news members.

BANKING/FINANCE

Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management

www.morganstanley.co

CHILDCARE/EDUCATION

Main Street Child Development Center

www.mainstreetcdc.org

CONSULTING

Federal Acquisition Strategies, LLC

www.FederalAcquisitionStrategies.com

CONSTRUCTION

Marks-Woods Construction Services

www.markswoods.com

HEALTH/HEALTHCARE

MPower Me

www.Mpm.care

MARKETING/COMMUNICATIONS

Gallant Gold Media LLC

www.gallantgold.com

NONPROFIT

Food for Others

www.foodforothers.org

 

 

