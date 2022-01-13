Andrea Grant knows diversity.
The 44-year-old has been in human resources since 1999, so she’s worked with all kinds of folks. But she’s also a special-needs mom and the caretaker for her father, a disabled veteran.
Oh, and her dad was the first African-American to work in the Warrenton Police Department and in the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
So the vice president of sales enablement with Challenger, Gray & Christmas isn’t exaggerating when she says, “Diversity is a part of me.”
Grant was one the diversity-and-inclusion professionals at the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce’s “Women in Business Signature Event: Leading Diversity” in December at the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner. And two of their main points were that this work has to be a business strategy, not a program or initiative, and that it needs to be a part of everything a company does, from hiring to selecting vendors with which to partner.
Diversity, inclusion and equity efforts in a workplace can’t be a program or initiative, Grant said in a recent interview, because those imply starting and ending points. The work instead needs to be ongoing. Living and breathing: “It needs to be a strategy.” And that requires investments of money, time, sweat equity and more.
Dedication to diversity and inclusion also means talking about these issues and integrating them into a company’s culture, so they’re not separate activities, said Laila Salguero, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer at the Herndon-based national security contractor Peraton. Managers have to make sure workers are available to support affiliated programs, too.
Grant and Salguero were two of three panelists for the Leading Diversity event. The other was Dawnita Wilson, vice president of diversity and inclusion at JBG Smith, a Bethesda, Md.-based real estate and development firm.
Grant said she would ask executives starting down the diversity path why they want to do so. If it’s just for optics, then they shouldn’t do it, she said.
If a company has resolved to undertake diversity work, then executives first have to ask what inclusion and diversity mean within the business, said Stephanie E. Turner, vice president of inclusion, diversity and social innovation at MITRE, a not-for-profit organization that does research for the federal government. How are the terms defined? And if they’re not defined, then defining them is job one, said Turner, who was interviewed after the Chamber event.
Talking to employees is important, as well, Wilson said. If a business wants to find out where it is in terms of diversity, and about what type of culture it has, those in charge of the efforts need to talk to people at all levels of the company, not just the top leaders or managers.
“Companies sometimes miss the boat at not finding out how everyone is experiencing their organization,” Wilson said. When she started at JBG Smith, for example, she conducted focus groups with everyone from the maintenance team up to senior leaders.
The top leaders at a company, however, have to endorse diversity efforts if they’re to succeed, Grant and Salguero said. Commitment is necessary, and it shouldn’t be confused with support, Wilson said. A lot of people at a business may support diversity and inclusion, but committed executives are the ones diversity leaders can look to for help in moving efforts to the next level.
Executives need to think about being inclusive in all of a company’s processes and in all of the decisions they make, Wilson said. If they’re recruiting from colleges that aren’t diverse, for instance, it will be tough to attract diverse job candidates. And if a company doesn’t have inclusive language in job descriptions, then those need to change. Some of the moves are simple.
“Doesn’t need to be a big production,” Wilson said. “Doesn’t need to be 50 million conversations. If you know that you’re not doing something well, you just need to stop. You need to change.”
And equity is an outcome of having inclusive processes, systems and practices, she said: “Inclusion, I think, creates equity.”
Of course, matters discussed with regard to diversity, inclusion and equity will make some workers uncomfortable, but that just shows the efforts are on track, Wilson said.
“So if people are not uncomfortable, you’re not doing your job,” she said.
This work isn’t about getting everyone to agree, Grant said, but about fostering an environment of mutual respect.
Belonging is an important concept to keep in mind, too, she said. A business can improve the recruiting and hiring of diverse employees, and those workers can be included in, say, a meeting, but they still may never feel like they belong in the company.
So how do you measure success in these areas? More diverse representation in an organization is one way, of course. For example, in 2020, JBG Smith’s internship class was 56% diverse, Wilson said, and last year it was 66% diverse.
But there are really no winners or losers when working on diversity and inclusion, Turner said. As long as you’re in the game, that is what counts.
“It’s never done,” she said.
Photos / captions:
1. Andrea Grant
Vice president, Sales Enablement
Challenger, Gray & Christmas
Photo by Kellie Frye
2. Laila Salguero
Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer
Peraton
Photo courtesy of Peraton
3. Stephanie E. Turner
Vice President, Inclusion, Diversity and Social Innovation
MITRE
Photo courtesy of MITRE
4. Dawnita Wilson
Vice president, Diversity and Inclusion
JBG Smith
Photo by Julie Lieblich
IMG 8995
Caption:
From left: Panel moderator, Kathryn Falk, Vice President and Market Leader, Cox Communications; Andrea Grant, Vice President, Sales Enablement, Challenger, Gray & Christmas; Dawnita Wilson, Vice President, Diversity and Inclusion, JBG smith; Laila Salguero, Chief Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer, Peraton.
