In May 2019, the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce announced the top 10 companies on its first annual Greater Washington i-LIST. Revealed over the course of the year and culminating in a high-octane celebration, the i-LIST Awards quickly became one of the region’s most highly anticipated spring events.
And the i-List Award itself? It’s quickly become one of the region’s most coveted.
The i-LIST recognizes the people and organizations introducing new methods, ideas and products that improve our lives and challenge the status quo. Each month, 15 to 20 companies, chosen by an independent selection committee, are revealed.
“The Greater Washington region has always been an innovative ecosystem,” said Jane-Scott Cantus, past i-LIST judge and Managing Principal and General Counsel of the ILEX Group. “With the i-List, we spotlight and honor those who are keeping us on the edge of innovation and impact.”
This spring, 10 more companies will join the ranks of those innovators named to the top 10 of the first annual Greater Washington i-List last May. Those first 10 companies were:
|Rank
|Name
|Industry
|Website
|10
|Venga
|Information Technology
|getvenga.com
|9
|CAVA
|Restaurants
|cava.com
|8
|RiskLens
|Information Technology
|risklens.com
|7
|ThinkFoodGroup
|Restaurants
|thinkfoodgroup.com
|6
|Airgility
|Transportation
|airgility.co
|5
|Tenable
|Information Technology
|tenable.com
|4
|Amazon
|Retail
|amazon.com
|3
|HawkEye 360
|Information Technology
|he360.com
|2
|Optoro
|Retail Services
|optoro.com
|1
|KnoNap
|Security
|knonap.com
Be on the lookout for more news coming soon on the second annual Greater Washington i-List Awards. The celebration of the season happens in May, so mark your calendar now!
