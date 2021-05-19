See the following information released from Culpeper County Public Schools regarding the upcoming graduations for the class of 2021 at Culpeper County and Eastern View high schools:
EVHS graduation information
Eastern View High School will hold graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021 at 7 p.m. May 28. Graduation is scheduled to be held in Cyclone Stadium. Students need to report to the gymnasium by 5:30 p.m.
Just over 290 seniors are expected to don cap and gown to receive their diplomas.
A crowd of about 1,800 family members and friends is expected; Eastern View High School appreciates the public’s cooperation in following graduation ceremony etiquette to ensure a dignified and joyful occasion – please remain seated and quiet so that all families can hear their senior’s name announced.
The gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Each graduate will receive one ticket, admitting 4 guests for on field seating and another ticket, admitting two guests for bleacher seating. No additional parent/guest tickets are available for on-field or bleacher seating.
In the case of inclement weather, parents/guardians will receive a school messenger call. First, EVHS will hold the ceremony to see if the weather will pass by before moving forward. If the weather forces EVHS to reschedule, the ceremony will take place on May 29, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.
Other important dates for the Class of 2021 include:
- May 26, 2021 – Mandatory graduation practice at 8 a.m. Students are to meet in the EVHS gymnasium.
- May 26, 2021 – Senior Picnic at 10:00 a.m. Students will go directly from practice to Cyclone Stadium.
- May 26, 2021 – Awards and Scholarship Convocation at 6:30 p.m. in the EVHS gymnasium. Those being recognized will receive an invitation for the senior and one guest. Students should wear their cap and gown and report to the cafeteria at 6:00 p.m..
- May 27, 2021- Mandatory graduation practice at 9 a.m. Students are to meet in the EVHS gymnasium.
- May 27, 2021 - Senior Honors Banquet. The top 5% of the graduating class and their family members will be notified and invited to attend by Tuesday, May 25th after final grades are posted. Each honoree is allowed to be joined by two family members. Cap and gown should NOT be worn for this event.
- May 28, 2021 - Graduation at 7:00 p.m. Students are required to report to the EVHS auditorium by 5:30 p.m. with caps and gowns.
CCHS graduation information
Culpeper County High School will hold graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021 at 9 a.m. May 29. Graduation is scheduled to be held on Broman Field (the CCHS football field). The rain location will be on Broman Field on June 2.
About 279 seniors are expected to don cap and gown to receive their diplomas.
A crowd of about 1,700 family members and friends is expected; the high school appreciates your cooperation in following graduation ceremony etiquette to ensure a dignified and joyful occasion – please remain seated and quiet so that all families can hear their senior’s name announced.
Please remember that parking at the high school is extremely limited and will be restricted to state issued handicap tags, faculty, one spot per graduate, and press. Shuttle buses will begin operating at 7 a.m. Satellite parking will be available at the following location:
● Floyd T. Binns Middle School
Shuttle drop off will be in front of the Annex.
The gates will open at 7:30 a.m. Families must enter and sit together.
Following the CCHS commencement exercises a return shuttle will be available for up to two hours, riders may catch shuttles returning to satellite parking in front of the middle school gym.
Other important dates for the Class of 2021 include:
- May 27 - Graduation practice at 9 a.m. Students are to meet in the CCHS auditorium.
- May 27 - Senior Picnic at 11:00 a.m.
- May 27 – Awards and Scholarship Convocation at 6 p.m. in the CCHS auditorium. Recipients will be notified by mail. Students should wear their caps and gowns.
- May 29 - Graduation at 9 a.m. Students are required to report to the CCHS library by 7 a.m. with caps and gowns.
