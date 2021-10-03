Going old school: Local catering business pivots to helping feed the community

When the COVID-19 pandemic forced restaurants to close, Miguel Pires, owner of Zandra’s Taqueria and Georgetown Caterers in Haymarket faced the possibility of having to lay off kitchen and wait staff.
“Our business pretty much dried up 100%,” Pires said.
But in late March 2020, Pires sat down with Zandra’s executive chef, Clarke Congdon, and their landlord, QBE Foundation, a nonprofit based in Haymarket, and together they hashed out a plan to both keep their staff employed and help the community in the process.
What they developed was the idea for Old School Kitchen.
“We had employees that needed work, and we quickly saw a need in the community where food insecurities were becoming a huge issue,” Pires said. “And we just started kind of reaching out to local partners like Prince William Food Rescue...churches and other local leaders to see what they needed.”
As luck would have it, QBE offered to let Pires and Congdon use its commercial kitchen – behind Zandra’s Haymarket location – which had recently been vacated by another catering company.
Partnering with Prince William Food Rescue and other local restaurants, Pires and Congdon received an abundance of food that turned into hot meals to feed those in need of nutrition assistance. Georgetown Catering also received SBA-backed loans from the federal government through the Paycheck Protection Program, which helped him keep his staff working.
“As restaurants were closing, we were getting their leftover food...and turning it into meals,” Pires said. “And volunteers were coming here and picking those meals up and distributing them out to local churches, local neighborhoods, pretty much anybody that needed help.”
Old School Kitchen became a kind of middleman, Pires said. Food banks, such as Prince William Food Rescue, would receive pallets of liquid eggs, tomatoes or frozen fruits from donors, and Congdon’s kitchen staff would find a way to make full or partial meals out of whatever they had.
“Prince William County Food Rescue ended up with 20 cases of tomatoes and didn't know what to do with all the tomatoes,” Congdon said. Old School Kitchen turned it into spaghetti sauce, which they jarred and redistributed to food pantries.
“We’re kind of a partner in this like global food chain, where if there's a challenge, like we’re here to kind of solve it,” he added.
Pires said that what makes Old School Kitchen unique is that it’s one of the few commercial kitchens in the community producing mass quantities of prepared to-go meals to those in need.
But Pires and Congdon were not the first people in the community to do this kind of work. Initially, they were inspired by other local residents in the community who were making meals in their kitchens at home to serve to families.
“And some people were making these meals for people like in their ovens, in their stoves... making 10 meals at a time,” Pires said. “But at the same time, they do that, we can make the same amount for 150 people. So that's kind of the role that we’ve played.”
Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park, as well as the Centreville and Chantilly areas of Fairfax County, among other northern Virginia jurisdictions, all benefit from Old School Kitchen’s services.
Since starting the project in April 2020, Old School Kitchen has made and distributed over 37,000 meals – and counting – to those considered food insecure and people affected by the pandemic.
The highest demand occurred in the summer of 2020, when about 1,600 meals were distributed every week. Currently, Pires says the kitchen is serving between 400-500 meals a week.
After 30 years working in a kitchen, Congdon said this experience has by far been the most impactful because of the difference he feels he’s making in people’s lives.
“I’m always happy to serve a customer and have them be grateful for the meal and say, ‘Wow, that was really good and everything else,’” he said.
“But it’s a completely different set of feelings, knowing that you’re feeding somebody who really needs the meal, not someone who’s just coming out for a cocktail and dinner,” Congdon added. “But you’re really filling a void for whether it's an individual or a family to really get them through the day.”
While it’s true, Congdon said, that not as many people need food assistance anymore, both he and Pires noted that the issue of food insecurity still persists, with or without the pandemic. They plan to continue raising money to keep Old School Kitchen around in the community long after the pandemic.
“In the beginning there was maximum support,” Pires said. “But then, as time goes on, I think people move on to something else and they forget...but this is not something that ever goes away.”
