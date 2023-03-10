Before he founded the security company Concord Crossroads, Claude Wood spent 25 years in the field of protection, starting as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army. His entrepreneurial spirit comes from growing up in a family of farmers in Mecklenburg County in southern Virginia.
“I grew up in rural Virginia. … My folks were small farmers, we had small acreage and relied on that,” Wood said. “You have to manage your own business and income, and if you don’t work you don’t usually get fed or paid.”
He maintained that spirit while attending Virginia State University in Petersburg. Wood worked part-time for a hospital and the university while pursuing a degree in business administration. He joined VSU’s Army ROTC and he was commissioned as a U.S. Army officer after graduating in 1977.
Wood spent 25 years in the Army, with the last 10 years of his service at the Pentagon. He put in his retirement papers in early 2001, set to retire in one year. But after 9/11, his security expertise was critical. Because of his familiarity with the Pentagon and the Army’s infrastructure, he was asked to work as a contractor.
His father was also diagnosed with cancer at the time. “I was able to spend the last 90 days of his life … supporting him and caring for him,” Wood recalled. While spending time with his father, he decided to give up his post-retirement plan to sell mutual funds so he could try out federal contracting.
So after retiring in 2002, he immediately returned as a contractor, sent to the command responsible for Pentagon security.
“I started that work as one person on a contract,” Wood said, “After working there for a while, I got close to some of the people who had a mission of offering defensive measures to protect us against terrorism.”
As his team grew by a handful of people, Concord Crossroads, or C3R, was founded in 2003. Today, C3R, based in Dumfries, provides experts in intelligence, security, cyber technology and training solutions to the federal government, and Wood serves as CEO. The company mostly works with the Army and some special forces but has also recently acquired the FBI as a client.
C3R had contracts supporting the Army’s anti-terrorism programs from around 2007 to 2018. C3R also organized an annual anti-terrorism training seminar, which Wood managed until 2010, when he hired someone to take it over so he could focus on other aspects of the company.
Through contractors at military installations, C3R has 26 locations around the world and has grown to more than 60 contractors and about 14 employees in-office. All seven of Wood’s children have worked for C3R in some capacity, and four work full-time there.
“Big-name companies never excited me because you get lost in those large businesses,” Wood said. Most of the C3R’s contracts have been sole-source (awarded without bidding), because of the company’s reputation and expertise.
“Concord Crossroads exhibits a high level of competence, trustworthiness, and professionalism often sought out by others, but not likely to mirror what Concord Crossroads offers,” said Army Cyber Command Contracting Officer Alicia Toth.
Wood even persuaded the Army to create civil servant positions for his contractors since they supplied high-quality work.
“I know we did many things to protect our soldiers, family members and civilians,” Wood said, crediting the company’s success to “hiring and bringing in the right people.”
He said he looks for specialized and innovative security personnel who value character, commitment, courage and respect.
“I put those value statements in because I thought [they] were important for building great teams and demonstrating that you can share the wealth you create with people who trust you,” Wood said, “If you don’t put it out there and people don’t get to know who you are, what your values are, and the history of your relationship with people, it’s hard to attract good employees.”
Rick Streeter, a former antiterrorism and physical security subject matter expert for C3R, said, “The company really cares about its employees and above all, they look out for their employees’ best interests and are very supportive.”
C3R has offered six-week summer paid internships to local middle and high school students for years. The interns also received help preparing their resumes and participated in community support activities such as volunteering at shelters and food pantries. The internships were halted during the pandemic, but Wood hopes to resume them next summer.
Wood is also active with Virginia State University, and C3R sponsors VSU’s Hospitality Management Program, Athletic Scholarship Golf Tournament and food trailer. Wood also helps VSU students and other businesses to obtain security clearances if they’re interested in government work.
