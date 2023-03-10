It’s been more than three years since the local vocal group Voices of Service graced televisions nationwide on “America’s Got Talent” season 14. The quartet of veteran and active-duty military members finished in fifth place, but their work did not stop there.
Voices of Service is affiliated with the Northern Virginia-based Center for American Military Music Opportunities (CAMMO), which creates music performance and career opportunities for military members and veterans. Voices of Services consists of three Woodbridge residents – Caleb Green, Jason Hanna and Christal Rheams – along with Ron Henry of Williamsburg.
Three years after the show aired, the vocal group admits they had no idea what they were auditioning for in New York.
“I think it was about a month, maybe two months later, I get this call at my desk that said, ‘Hey, I’m about to send you a ton of paperwork, you’re on the show,” said Rheams, recounting the experience.
The musicians also had no idea how much success they would have on the show, and it’s something for which Rheams credits the show staff. “What we were able to accomplish on that stage with the support of the AGT staff and personnel and Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union – it was a lot of support from them.”
Another surprise came when the group learned they had a chance to win $1 million. Rheams said they didn’t know they could possibly take home the money until an interviewer asked whether they had any plans for the cash.
But Henry said going on the show was not about what they would get in return but what they could do for others. “We use music as a weapon, to the forces of anxiety, post-traumatic stress. We use music as a gateway to show people that there is love – there is still hope in this world.”
Green said that weaponizing music to survive struggles is something they wanted to share with more than just service members.
“Our platform expanded from just military members to first responders, to caregivers, to people who just really experienced the issues that we were talking about – it’s not always about combat, it could be anything,” he added.
He recounted how cadences helped him survive basic training.
“It connected to my soul, and I could feel it, and I was able to go infinitely further than I would have on my own because I was taken out of my mental anguish because of the music,” he said.
Life after the show has still been musical and fun for the group, but Hanna said his family kept him grounded. “You get home, your wife’s like, ‘You’re on TV, but the trash still needs to get put out.’”
Rheams, who retired from active duty earlier this month, said her fellow service members were very supportive of her appearing on the show.
The group is still working on music together and will soon release a holiday EP. They also recently sang with Calum Scott and will perform at the Louisa Arts Center in November. Although they aim to use their music to help others out of their struggle, Voices of Service plans to write music about the positive side of hardships.
“We want to write about the victorious part of the struggles – yeah, I’ve been through it, but I’m still victorious. I’m still here,” Henry said. It’s a message they hope to communicate globally through their music.
The members also agree that their time on “America’s Got Talent” was a great experience not only because of their love of music but also because of their love for each other.
“It was one of the best experiences that I’ve had,” Rheams said. “Not just because we were able to get a message out with the music, but also because I got to experience it with three of the best people I’ve ever met in my life.”
