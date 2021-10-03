Tapping into success: Water’s End Brewery grew during the pandemic

Swing a stick around the business community and you’ll hear dozens of stories of hardship, struggle and uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But one business you won’t hear about is Water’s End Brewery.
Not only did the Lake Ridge-based brewery keep operations running during the pandemic, but it also opened a second location and keeps growing.
Water’s End opened its original taproom in September 2016 and was planning to open its second location in late 2019 or early 2020 before the pandemic took hold.
Like nearly all businesses, the brewery had to halt most operations for about a month in spring 2020, but then it pivoted “aggressively” to drive-through sales and picked up its marketing, said its president, Zach Mote.
The response was positive, and demand was quickly on track to outpace supply.
“We just weren’t able to keep up with demand at our first location,” Mote said. “We needed that brewhouse to start pumping out beer so we could sell it at our first location.”
Getting beer out the door was essential for craft breweries during the pandemic. Danelle Kosmal, vice president of beverage alcohol practice for Chicago-based NielsenIQ, told Beverage Industry that off-premise sales grew 14% in 2020 compared to 2019.
The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority loosened restrictions on alcohol sales throughout the state during the pandemic to help breweries, wineries, restaurants and related businesses.
In October, Water’s End opened its second location near Potomac Mills with the purposes of at least supporting production at Lake Ridge.
Supply chain issues were typical across all types of businesses at the height of pandemic shutdowns, but Water’s End was able to open on schedule. Rather than worrying about stock, the real uncertainty for the new taproom remained with the virus and mandated public safety measures.
“The biggest challenge was not knowing what conditions the COVID restrictions and the economy would be when we went to open the second location,” Mote said.
The brewery had to essentially guess how much seating to expect because of social distancing limits and put in a bar without allowing people to sit at it. The brewery’s opening was a stark contrast to the first location, when lines were out the door.
“It was certainly a different feel,” Mote said. “It was very difficult to do that when not only was it unsafe to try to create a crowd and really drive traffic, but it also was not allowed, period. Trying to manage getting people there, but not too many, that was a really tricky thing to balance.”
Over the months, however, the Potomac Mills location has grown in popularity. It’s only a few miles from the first location, but it’s not splitting customers.
“It’s just been a slower build,” Mote said. “But there’s completely new customers who haven’t experienced Water’s End before.”
Earlier this summer, the brewery added two large brewing tanks at the Potomac Mills location to keep up with current and future demand.
Jeremy Hunt, who was hired as head brewer during the pandemic, said the amount of beer Water’s End was making remained steady or increased throughout the pandemic.
Hunt said the industry is “nimble” and able to adapt quickly to change, which served it well during the pandemic.
For example, Hunt said it was clear that securing cans would be difficult throughout the pandemic, so the brewery placed orders well ahead of time and before they were needed. Water’s End also flip-flopped between using primarily bottles and cans, depending on supply.
“One of the wonderful things about craft beer,” he added, “is we’re able to roll with the punches pretty well.”
