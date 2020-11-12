Late Thursday night, Culpeper County Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten reported that 28 occupants were evacuated from the Sleepy Hollow Motel due to flooding caused by the barrage of rainfall seen into Friday morning.
All 28 occupants, Ooten wrote in a summary of the incident, were transported on a county school bus to a safe hotel.
Beyond the motel evacuation, Ooten reported that Culpeper experienced various instances of high water hazards and flooding. The E911 Center, he said, began receiving numerous phone calls around 10 p.m. Nov. 11 regarding standing water on roadways and flooding at commercial and residential locations.
Additionally, Ooten noted that first responders were dispatched to several locations to assist individuals trapped inside of vehicles due to high water. Urging the public to be safe, Ooten noted that people can be “swept away” by six inches of water, cars by 12 inches and large trucks or SUVs by 16 inches.
As of 5:30 p.m., the Virginia Department of Transportation reported that portions of three Culpeper County roadways were closed due to flooding including Carrico Mills, Stones Mill and Willis Ford roads. Culpeper Police Department Officer Julia Cole said via email that other flooded areas included vast portions of Yowell Meadow Park, Wine Street Memorial Park, and portions of Madison road near the 7-11 and Rockwater Park
