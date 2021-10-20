Virginia National Bankshares Corporation listed its pair of historic Warrenton buildings for sale at $7.5 million on Oct. 13.
The 36,000-square-foot property at 10 Courthouse Square is the current location of The Fauquier Bank.
"As our headquarters is in Charlottesville, we believe the space may be better served for new growing businesses," said Glenn Rust, President and CEO of Virginia National Bankshares Corporation. "Our team has called the Old Town Warrenton location home for many years and it has served our team, the community, and our shareholders well. We look forward to watching Historic Old Town Warrenton continue to grow.”
To view the listing, go online to https://www.crexi.com/properties/680900/virginia-10-courthouse-square.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.