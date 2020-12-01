Culpeper County will remain under a state of local emergency, which was declared at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, until the Board of Supervisors determine otherwise.
By a 5-2 vote, with supervisors Tom Underwood and Jack Fraizer dissenting, the board during a Dec. 1 meeting passed a motion keeping the state of emergency intact. Although the timeframe of the coronavirus-related emergency was not originally on the agenda, the matter was brought to discussion as a separate declaration of emergency was needed in response to recent flash flooding.
Underwood wondered if the county is “truly operating like we’re under a state of emergency where we can’t meet and can’t act normally, while we’re all sitting here meeting, acting normally under our regular rules and procedures.”
Supervisor Brad Rosenberger asked: “What is your point?” Underwood replied that his point is he wants the supervisors lift the state of emergency related to the pandemic.
“If the state is currently in a state of emergency, how are we not?” Rosenberger asked.
Culpeper County Director of Emergency Management Bill Ooten strongly urged the supervisors to not lift the declaration, saying “I highly recommend, highly recommend, that we stay under a local declaration right now.” He noted that Amherst and Lee counties are the only Virginia jurisdictions not under local states of emergency. He added that those localities have small populations and less than 1,000 total reported cases of the coronavirus.
As of Tuesday night, Culpeper had 2,245 total reported coronavirus cases but Ooten said a recent study is projecting a possible 40% increase in state hospitalizations over the next couple of weeks.
If local hospitals exceed capacity, Ooten explained the county would have to reach above and beyond its resources to open an alternate care facility. He said this would cost the locality “a great deal of money,” which could potentially be reimbursed if the local declaration of emergency is activated.
Additionally, Ooten noted that the county may have to establish and man points of distribution for mass vaccinations, which could be funded through reimbursements.
“Local declarations have nothing to do with executive orders, they have nothing to do with anything like that as far as mandates…They are here to protect the jurisdiction financially and to protect the jurisdiction’s resources,” Ooten said.
In addition to allowing counties to request resources for response and recovery efforts, Ooten said the declaration activates an emergency operations plan allowing the continuation of governmental operations through virtual meetings if needed.
“I guess my question would be, quite frankly, what does it hurt?” Ooten asked. “It doesn’t hurt our jurisdiction at all. It’s free. It gives us an extra layer of security for the jurisdiction and financial protection for the jurisdiction, and it literally costs us nothing. It’s like an insurance policy for free.”
Underwood said he would “100% support” a state of emergency if hospitals reached capacity or vaccine distribution stations were needed. Since July, he noted that four out of the county’s 53,000 citizens have been killed by the coronavirus and “that’s what we’re calling an emergency right now.”
“Emergencies were designed for when there is tremendous disruption and we’re unable to act normally. Now I realize we’re in [the] coronavirus pandemic, I get it…Right now we have an understanding of what is happening in terms of cases and in terms of hospitalizations and in terms of deaths. It may change and we may be under an emergency," Underwood said.
Underwood said the declaration should be lifted because it gives the government “more flexibility,” which “means that there are fewer citizen protections and fewer citizen rights under a state of emergency than there are not in a state of emergency.”
“I think there are costs that are difficult to elaborate on that are being missed,” he said.
Specifically, Underwood cited the county being exempt from certain Freedom of Information Act requirements and having the ability to meet electronically at any time.
“So we literally have fewer constraints as a governing body,” Underwood said.
County Attorney Bobbi Jo Alexis noted that citizens’ access to public records has not changed at all during the pandemic. When the supervisors met virtually, she added that proper notice was given while solicitation of public hearing comments were modified.
With the exception of Supervisor Bill Chase routinely participating in meetings remotely, Alexis said “right now, you have returned back to all FOIA rules with regards to meetings.”
Citing recent increases in coronavirus cases and community spread, Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal opposed lifting the state of emergency. Chase wondered why the county would take a chance by ending the state of emergency.
“We’re not denying anybody anything. We’re keeping the county safe. I think we’re helping the population,” Chase said.
