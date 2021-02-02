For the first time in two months, Virginia has reported three consecutive days with fewer than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases each, and the Northern Virginia region's average has dropped below 1,000 cases a day.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 2,740 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, following 2,861 on Monday and 2,558 Sunday. The last time the state had three straight days with fewer than 3,000 cases reported was Dec. 2-4.

The health department had said it expected Sunday's number to be lower than normal due to a system upgrade over the weekend but that Monday's number would reflect any adjustment. It was not immediately clear Tuesday morning whether the system upgrade had been completed or whether it might still be affecting the number of cases reported.

This week's snowfall in some parts of that state may also affect numbers due to offices being closed and testing events canceled.

Regardless, the state's seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases now stands at 3,864.9, its lowest level since Jan. 1 and well below the peak just over two weeks ago of 6,166.3.

In Northern Virginia, 647 new cases were reported Tuesday, following 658 on Monday. The region's seven-day average is 915.9, its lowest level since Dec. 20 and also well below its record high of 1,628.4, also set Jan. 18.

Likewise, hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 in Virginia have continued to fall in recent days and are down nearly 25% from the high reached on Jan. 13. As of Tuesday, 2,473 patients were hospitalized for treatment of the virus. In Northern Virginia, 434 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, the fewest since Nov. 28.

The state reported 43 new deaths related to coronavirus on Tuesday, following 10 new deaths Monday. Death reports tend to lag behind other indicators, however, due to the time required to process and verify death certificates.

In Northern Virginia, no new deaths were reported Monday but 11 were reported Tuesday. Of those, four were in Fairfax County, two apiece in Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties and one in Falls Church.

The Virginia Department of Health's vaccine data showed that as of Tuesday morning the state has administered about 873,000 doses out of more than 1.37 million distributed. Over 130,000 Virginians have now received the requisite two doses for the vaccines to be fully effective, and about 613,000 have received at least one dose.

The state is now reporting an average of 35,880 doses being administered each day, ahead of Gov. Ralph Northam's short-term goal set three weeks ago of 25,000 per day, although that number could come down as some vaccination clinics had to be canceled this week due to the snow.

Average test positivity rates both statewide and in Northern Virginia continue to fall from their peaks in early January.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 647 new cases, 11 new deaths.

Statewide: 2,740 new cases, 43 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 19,925 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 143,025 cases, 1,653 deaths

Statewide: 510,380 cases, 6,517 deaths

Statewide Testing: 5.28 million PCR diagnostic tests (6.57 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 16 (including four in Fairfax, three in Prince William, and one apiece in Loudoun and Alexandria).

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 2,473 (up from 2,446 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 493 (up from 478 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 40,673 total

Nursing Home Patients: 1,300 (fewest since Dec. 16 and down from 1,357 on Saturday; no report on Sundays or Mondays)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.