The number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continues to fall across Virginia, with slightly less dramatic drops in Northern Virginia, although cases in the region never rose as much as they did elsewhere in the state, according to new data Friday.

Virginia Department of Health data show that the seven-day average of new cases is at 2,111.3, its lowest level in about two months. That's down 21.5% in the past week and 41.8% in the past month, but is still nearly double the average on this date in 2020, before vaccines were available. The state topped 900,000 cases this week since the pandemic began.

Average new daily cases reported in Northern Virginia are down about another 7% in the past week and 32% from their mid-September peak to a seven-day average of 346.3, although that is still 39.6% above the average on Oct. 15, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 have declined another 11.8% in the past week, to 1,474 patients as of Friday. That's 33.3% below the Sept. 21 Delta variant peak of 2,211 patients. However, hospitalizations were as low as 195 in early July.

Reported deaths related to the summer surge of the Delta continue to rise, however, with the state reporting 316 new COVID-related deaths this week, the most since the week ending March 13. Of those, 22 were in Northern Virginia: 12 in Fairfax County, five in Prince William County, three in Arlington County and two in Loudoun County. That's the most deaths in the region since the week ending April 9.

Northern Virginia's seven-day average of new cases remains below that in all four other regions of Virginia, which all have fewer residents, although cases are trending downward more rapidly in the other regions:

Southwest: 524, down from 677 last Friday

Eastern: 446, down from 594 last Friday

Northwest: 417, down from 564 last Friday

Central: 378, down from 484 last Friday

Updated data on selected outbreaks across the state show two new outbreaks in progress at nursing homes or assisted-living facilities in Northern Virginia and three in regional schools:

Goodwin House, an assisted-living facility in Alexandria, between two and four positive cases, reported to the health department on Sept. 20.

ManorCare Health Services, a nursing home in Arlington, seven cases and between one and four deaths, reported Sept. 21.

Willow Springs Elementary School in Fairfax, between two and four cases, reported Sept. 30.

Buckland Mills Elementary School in Prince William, four separate outbreaks, all reported Oct. 5. Three of the outbreaks have had between two and four cases apiece, while the fourth has had seven cases.

The Nokesville School in Prince William, seven cases, reported Oct. 5.

Previously reported outbreaks at two Prince William schools and three Fairfax senior-living communities remain in progress:

Sudley Elementary School in Prince William, 22 positive cases (same as last week), reported Sept. 15.

Yorkshire Elementary School in Prince William, five cases (same as last week), reported Sept. 21.

Greenspring Senior Living Community, an assisted-living facility, 28 positive cases and between one and four deaths (no change from last week), reported Sept. 17.

ManorCare Health Services of Alexandria, a nursing home, 26 positive cases and between one and four deaths (no deaths reported last week), reported Sept. 13.

ManorCare Health Services of Fair Oaks, a nursing home, 14 positive cases (no change), reported Sept. 8.

The health department's dashboard tracking the number of breakthrough infections had not been updated by mid-afternoon Friday. Last Friday's update showed that between Jan. 17 and Oct. 2, 9,189 infections had been reported in fully vaccinated people in Northern Virginia, resulting in 40 deaths. Statewide, 34,691 such infections had been reported, a small percentage of the nearly 460,000 overall cases reported in that time. The health department says the data show that unvaccinated people are 6.5 times more likely to develop COVID-19 than fully vaccinated individuals and are 6.0 times more likely to die from COVID-19.

The health department updated its vaccination dashboard this week to reflect third, or booster, doses of the COVID-19 vaccines. As a result, the average number of doses administered per day has approximately doubled, to 20,819. Vaccinations were as high as 86,000 a day in late March.

As of Friday, over 11.03 million vaccine doses had been administered to Virginians, with 73.5% of the adult population and 61.8% of the total population now fully vaccinated. Third doses have been administered to about 267,000 Virginia residents.

Average positivity rate for diagnostic COVID-19 tests both statewide and in Northern Virginia continue to fall with the decline in cases. Every Northern Virginia health district except Prince William has a rate below 5%, which experts generally believe indicates the spread of the virus is under control.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Seven days ending Friday, Oct. 15)

Northern Virginia: 2,424 new cases (down from 2,598 prior week); 22 new deaths (up from 13 prior week)

Statewide: 14,779 new cases (down from 18,831 prior week); 316 new deaths (up from 269 prior week)

Statewide Testing: 150,332 PCR diagnostic test results (down from 170,547 prior week)

Overall Totals

Northern Virginia: 217,726 cases, 2,521 deaths

Statewide: 902,938 cases, 13,391 deaths

Statewide Testing: 9.64 million PCR diagnostic tests (13.34 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 94 (including 14 in Fairfax, 11 in Prince William, two in Loudoun and Alexandria and one in Arlington). Four new cases reported statewide this week.

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning (Monday through Friday) by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital Data (as of Friday, Oct. 15):

Hospitalizations: 1,474 (down from 1,671 on Oct. 8)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 385 (down from 443 on Oct. 8)

Patients Discharged: 70,074 (720 this week)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

Editor's note: InsideNoVa is providing regular COVID-19 updates every week. For daily reports, visit the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.