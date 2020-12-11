COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise across Virginia and Northern Virginia at a record pace the day after Gov. Ralph Northam announced new restrictions designed to stem the surge of the virus.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 3,395 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, following 3,915 on Thursday. That raised the state's seven-day average to a record 3,865.4. The average is up nearly 60% in the past week and is more than double where it stood a month ago.

In Northern Virginia, 924 new cases were reported Friday, following 934 on Thursday, and the region's seven-day average is now at a new high of 1,089.6. The average was as low as 160.1 in early October.

Hospitalizations statewide for treatment of COVID-19 set another new record Friday, now standing at 2,115 patients, nearly double the number from early November. Of those, 216 are on ventilators, the most since April 29. In Northern Virginia, 547 patients were hospitalized Friday morning, down slightly from Thursday but still at levels not seen since early June. COVID-19 hospitalizations peaked in the region at 808 on April 30.

And reports of deaths caused by COVID-19 have soared this week, even though that number tends to lag increases in total cases and hospitalizations by several weeks. The health department reported 35 new deaths statewide on Friday, following 54 on Thursday. Eight of Thursday's deaths and two of Friday's were reported in Northern Virginia: four total in Fairfax County, three in Prince William County, two in Arlington County and one in Alexandria.

Average test positivity rates have generally stabilized this week, although they remain above 10% statewide as well as in the Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William health districts.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 924 new cases, 2 new deaths.

Statewide: 3,395 new cases, 35 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 33,751 PCR diagnostic test results reported.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 84,792 cases, 1,322 deaths

Statewide: 274,438 cases, 4,370 deaths

Statewide Testing: 3.63 million PCR diagnostic tests (4.24 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 12

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 2,115 (up from 2,051 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 2,115 reached Dec. 11.

Patients in ICU: 427 (up from 415 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 26,190 total

Nursing Home Patients: 1,202 (down from 1,244 the previous day)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.