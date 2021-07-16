New COVID-19 cases in Virginia and Northern Virginia have more than doubled in the past month and are now at their highest levels since late May, according to new data from the Virginia Department of Health.

While the average number of daily cases statewide is still less than half the level of July 2020, cases are rising as rapidly as they have at any point during the pandemic. Health officials have attribute the recent rise in cases to a significant slowdown in vaccinations and the spread of the Delta variant, which is more contagious that earlier strains of the COVID-19 virus.

The state began tracking the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) in mid-June and has reported 158 cases through Friday, nearly doubling the number a week earlier. Of those, 38 are in the Northern region, up from 23 a week earlier. Not all positive samples are tested for variants, so the actual number of cases is higher.

A new dashboard from the state health department also tracks the numbers and percentages of cases among unvaccinated versus vaccinated individuals. It shows that since May 1, only about 2.5% of new cases statewide - and less than 2% in Northern Virginia - are among fully vaccinated residents.

The pace of vaccinations statewide has stabilized at about 12,000 a day, according to the state's vaccination dashboard. However, that's the slowest pace since early January, just weeks after the vaccines began to be administered.

Over 9.21 million vaccine doses have been administered to Virginians, with 63.9% of the adult population and 52.9% of the total population now fully vaccinated.

Statewide, new reported cases have increased about 67% in just the past week and now stand at an average of 336 a day, the highest since May 31. The state reported more than 400 cases Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the first time that has happened since May 13-15, more than two months ago.

Northern Virginia has also seen a pickup in cases over the past week, with a seven-day average of 68.4 cases a day, more than double the average just a week earlier. The region's number fell as low as 16.9 a day on June 15 before beginning to rise. The region reported over 100 new cases Friday, the first time that's happened since May 20.

Despite the recent increase in cases, the Virginia Department of Health is pulling back on the amount of information it provides about the pandemic. The health department has stopped providing facility-specific information about outbreaks of COVID-19, including outbreaks in schools, because legislation that required it to do so expired with the end of Virginia's state of emergency on June 30.

In addition, the health department said that effective Sunday, it will stop updating the case numbers on weekends and will do so only Mondays through Fridays. The department has been providing seven-day-a-week updates online since the very first days of the pandemic.

Hospitalizations for treatment of the virus have been relatively stable since the July Fourth holiday weekend, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, which has been providing the data since early April 2020. They stood at 256 as of Friday, one fewer than on July 9.

In Northern Virginia, only 33 patients were being treated in hospitals as of Thursday, the most recent number available. The region's hospitalizations peaked at 818 on April 30, 2020, and fell as low as 32 on July 5 this year.

The number of deaths statewide from COVID-19 has likewise stabilized, with 29 reported this week. However, deaths tend to be a lagging indicator and can often take several weeks to verify and report; throughout the pandemic, deaths have begun to increase three to four weeks after an increase in cases. In Northern Virginia, a net of seven new deaths were reported this week: five in Fairfax County, two in Prince William and one in Alexandria. Fairfax City's death total was reduced by one.

Meanwhile, the average positivity rate of diagnostic COVID-19 tests continues to increase statewide - as would be expected with the increase in cases - and rates in Northern Virginia also have gone up significantly in the past week. However, overall positivity rates are still well below 5%, the level at which experts believe the spread of the virus is under control.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Seven days ending Friday, July 16)

Northern Virginia: 479 new cases (up from 224 prior week); 7 new deaths (up from 3 prior week)

Statewide: 2,352 new cases (up from 1,402 prior week), 29 new deaths (up from 25 prior week)

Statewide Testing: 62,384 PCR diagnostic test results (up from 52,922 prior week)

Overall Totals

Northern Virginia: 185,519 cases, 2,402 deaths

Statewide: 684,499 cases, 11,477 deaths

Statewide Testing: 7.83 million PCR diagnostic tests (10.42 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 77 (including 14 in Fairfax, 10 in Prince William, two in Loudoun and Alexandria and one in Arlington).

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 256 (down from 257 on July 9)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 73 (up from 63 on July 9)

Patients Discharged: 57,460 (105 this week)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

Editor's note: InsideNoVa is providing regular COVID-19 updates every Friday. For daily reports, visit the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.