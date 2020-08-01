Virginia has now reported more than 90,000 confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, and Loudoun County has topped 5,000, according to Saturday's update from the Virginia Department of Health.
The health department also reported 41 new deaths related to COVID-19, the most since May 28, when a one-day record of 57 were reported. A total of 120 deaths have been reported in the past four days. The health department has noted that death reports often lag the actual date of death by a significant number of days due to the time required for physicians to complete and file death certificates.
The state reported 913 new cases Saturday, bringing the total to 90,801 since the first case was reported March 7. In keeping with recent trends, it took just 10 days for the caseload to increase 10,000, from the 80,000 mark.
COVID-19 case landmarks statewide
|Positive Cases
|Date Reached
|Number of days since last 10,000
|10,000
|22-Apr
|45
|20,000
|5-May
|13
|30,000
|17-May
|12
|40,000
|27-May
|10
|50,000
|7-Jun
|11
|60,000
|26-Jun
|19
|70,000
|12-Jul
|16
|80,000
|22-Jul
|10
|90,000
|Aug. 1
|10
In Northern Virginia, 173 new cases were added Saturday, also in line with trends since mid-June. The eastern region of the state, which has seen a recent surge, reported only 248 new cases, its lowest number in over three weeks. Gov. Ralph Northam's tightened restrictions on restaurants and gatherings in that part of Virginia went into effect Friday.
Of the new deaths reported Saturday, only seven were in Northern Virginia. Overall, the state has reported 2,215 deaths, with about 47%, 1,041, in Northern Virginia and nearly a quarter, 522, in Fairfax County. However, the percentage of deaths in Northern Virginia and Fairfax relative to the statewide totals has been declining in recent weeks along with the region's reduced caseload.
Northern Virginia data by locality
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|2,811
|270
|59
|Arlington
|2,906
|435
|136
|Fairfax
|15,689
|1,900
|522
|Fairfax City
|80
|11
|7
|Falls Church
|59
|10
|6
|Loudoun
|5,014
|336
|112
|Manassas
|1,607
|118
|20
|Manassas Park
|498
|50
|7
|Prince William
|8,893
|779
|172
|Totals
|37,557
|3,909
|1,041
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|356
|40
|2
|Spotsylvania
|1,318
|92
|35
|Stafford
|1,258
|116
|7
|Fauquier
|572
|34
|8
|Totals
|3,504
|282
|52
Seven-day testing positivity rate by health district
|Health District
|Rate
|Trend
|Alexandria
|5.7
|Up
|Arlington
|4.1
|Stable
|Fairfax
|5.5
|Stable
|Loudoun
|5.4
|Stable
|Prince William
|8.3
|Stable
|Rappahannock
|5.2
|Stable
|Statewide
|7.2
|Stable
The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 173 new cases, 6 new deaths
Statewide: 913 new cases, 41 new deaths (highest since May 28)
Statewide Testing: 16,567 diagnostic tests
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 37,557 cases, 1,041 deaths
Statewide: 90,801 cases, 2,215 deaths
Statewide Testing: 1.12 million diagnostic tests (1.23 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 8
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,256 (down from 1,334 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 275 (down from 279 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 12,007 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 415 confirmed positive cases as of July 31 (Aug. 1 update not available)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
U.S. | World Data
U.S.: 153,391 deaths, 4.57 million cases, 1.44 million recovered
World: 680,185 deaths, 17.62 million cases, 10.36 million recovered
*Provided by Johns Hopkins University
