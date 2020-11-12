Hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 across Virginia have soared nearly 25% over the past week to their highest level since early August.
Most of the increase has been in Southwest Virginia, the area hardest hit by the recent surge, but Northern Virginia is not far behind.
As of Thursday morning, the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that 1,313 patients were hospitalized statewide, the most since Aug. 7. The number had been as low as 979 as recently as Oct. 25. Of those, 344 were in Southwest Virginia - that region's highest number - and another 343 were in Northern Virginia.
Northern Virginia's number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients was as low as 183 as recently as Oct. 5, although it was as high as 818 on April 30.
The Virginia Department of Health reported 1,521 new cases statewide Thursday, raising the state's seven-day average to another new high of 1,546.4. The average has increased 20% in the past week.
In Northern Virginia, 410 new cases were reported Thursday, including 214 in Fairfax County alone. The region's seven-day average is now at 410.7, the highest it has been since June 8. Northern Virginia's average peaked at 685.3 on May 31.
Southwest Virginia reported 422 new cases Thursday, raising its seven-day average to 431.
The number of COVID-19 patients in licensed nursing facilities hit 855 on Thursday, the highest level since that number began to be reported on June 23. That number has increased every day for almost two weeks.
With the increase in cases, average test positivity rates continue to increase. The state's seven-day average of 6.5% is its highest since Sept. 15. Just under 12,000 diagnostic test results were reported Thursday, well below recent averages of close to 20,000 a day.
Seven-day average test positivity rate by health district (Nov. 12, 2020)
|Health District
|Peak
|Low
|Current
|Trend
|Alexandria
|40.1% / April 23
|3.2% / Oct. 18
|4.9%
|Up
|Arlington
|42.8% / April 20
|2.4% / June 26
|5.6%
|Up
|Fairfax
|38.6% / April 22
|3.3% / Oct. 16
|6.2%
|Up
|Loudoun
|27.9% / April 28
|4.0% / Sept. 30 & Oct. 3
|7.7%
|Up
|Prince William
|36.7% / April 18
|5.4% / Oct. 20
|8.3%
|Up
|Rappahannock
|17.2% / May 8
|3.5% / July 3
|7.2%
|Up
|Statewide
|20.6% / April 22
|4.5% / Sept. 30, Oct. 1,2,12 & 13
|6.5%
|Up
The health department reported 17 new deaths related to COVID-19 statewide Thursday. Only one of those was in Northern Virginia, in Prince William County.
Northern Virginia data by locality (Nov. 12, 2020)
|Locality
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Alexandria
|4,578
|336
|76
|Arlington
|5,158
|552
|155
|Fairfax
|26,005
|2,379
|609
|Fairfax City
|178
|16
|8
|Falls Church
|82
|14
|7
|Loudoun
|8,622
|511
|134
|Manassas
|2,118
|133
|28
|Manassas Park
|677
|57
|8
|Prince William
|15,546
|1,037
|228
|Totals
|62,964
|5,035
|1,253
|OTHER AREA JURISDICTIONS
|County/City
|Cases
|Hospitalizations
|Deaths
|Fredericksburg
|628
|55
|6
|Spotsylvania
|2,688
|168
|55
|Stafford
|2,674
|178
|22
|Fauquier
|1,205
|62
|27
|Culpeper
|1,660
|102
|18
LATEST COVID-19 DATA
New Cases/Deaths
Northern Virginia: 410 new cases, 1 new death.
Statewide: 1,521 new cases, 17 new deaths.
Statewide Testing: 11,990 diagnostic test results reported
Overall Total
Northern Virginia: 62,964 cases, 1,253 deaths.
Statewide: 198,027 cases, 3,758 deaths
Statewide Testing: 2.85 million diagnostic tests (3.09 million when including antibody tests)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 11
*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.
Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data
Hospitalizations: 1,313 (up from 1,265 the previous day)
Peak Hospitalizations: 1,625 reached May 8
- Patients in ICU: 246 (down from 250 the previous day)
Patients Discharged: 22,002 total
- Nursing Home Patients: 855 (up from 801 the previous day and highest since data first reported June 23)
*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association
For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.
