Virginia's COVID-19 state of emergency officially ended this week after 15 1/2 months, but the number of new cases of the virus statewide is actually on the rise again, as vaccinations slow significantly.

Health officials have generally attributed the latest increases to spread of the Delta variant, which is more contagious than other variants, although vaccines are reported to be effective against it.

That can be seen generally in the data. Northern Virginia, for example, which has some of the highest vaccination rates in the state, is still maintaining relatively low numbers of new cases, while cases are increasing elsewhere in the state.

The end of Virginia's state of emergency at midnight Wednesday, June 30, has little practical effect, as all of the state's COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in late May. However, it does mean that the Virginia Department of Health has stopped reporting details of COVID-19 outbreaks at schools, nursing homes and other public facilities. That detailed reporting was required by legislation passed by the General Assembly last fall, but it applied only during a state of emergency.

The health department also issued a reminder Thursday that although wearing a mask to hide one's identity is now illegal again in Virginia, since the state of emergency ended, there is no legal barrier to wearing masks to protect oneself and others from the COVID-19 virus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a mask in indoor public places for anyone aged 2 or older who is not fully vaccinated, and for anyone with a weakened immune system regardless of vaccination status. The health department said that although it is not generally necessary to wear masks outside, people who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks in crowded settings, particularly in areas with high numbers of cases.

Statewide, new reported cases have increased about 30% in the past week and now stand at an average of 181.7 per day, the highest since June 10. They are still at the lowest levels since the early weeks of the pandemic, however.

Northern Virginia has generally fared better, with a seven-day average of 29.3 cases a day, nearly the same as a week earlier. The region's number fell as low as 16.9 a day on June 15 before ticking up a bit.

The state began tracking the new Delta variant (B.1.617.2) two weeks ago and has reported 67 cases through Friday, including 17 in the Northern region. Not all positive samples are tested for variants, so the actual number of cases is probably higher.

Hospitalizations for treatment of the virus hit a new low of 231 as of Monday, according to the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association, which has been providing the data since early April 2020. They stood at 247 as of Friday. In Northern Virginia, just 46 patients were being treated in hospitals as of Wednesday, the latest date that information was available. The region's hospitalizations peaked at 818 on April 30, 2020.

The number of deaths statewide from COVID-19 has continued to decline, with just 34 reported this week. That's the lowest number since the week ended April 2, 2020, although deaths tend to be a lagging indicator and can often take several weeks to verify and report.

Meanwhile, the average positivity rate of diagnostic COVID-19 tests has increased a bit statewide over the past week - as would be expected with the increase in cases - rates in Northern Virginia have remained relatively stable. The Fairfax Health District, the state's largest, even hit a new low rate of 0.7% on Thursday and Friday.

The state is still reporting the results of over 50,000 diagnostic tests per week, although that's down from over 200,000 a week during the height of the pandemic in late December and January.

Meanwhile, the seven-day average of vaccine doses administered statewide has fallen to 16,900 as of Thursday, about a fifth of its peak of over 80,000 in late March and early April. Over 71.2% of Virginia adults have now received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Overall, more than 9.07 million vaccine doses have been administered statewide, and 50.8% of the population -- 61.8% of the adult population -- is fully vaccinated, according to the Virginia Department of Health's vaccine dashboard.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths (Seven days ending Friday, July 2)

Northern Virginia: 205 new cases (down from 206 prior week); 8 new deaths (same as prior week)

Statewide: 1,272 new cases (up from 966 prior week), 34 new deaths (down from 47 prior week)

Statewide Testing: 59,029 PCR diagnostic test results (down from 56,317 prior week)

Overall Totals

Northern Virginia: 184,816 cases, 2,392 deaths

Statewide: 680,744 cases, 11,423 deaths

Statewide Testing: 7.71 million PCR diagnostic tests (10.24 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 76 (including 14 in Fairfax, 10 in Prince William, two in Loudoun and Alexandria and one in Arlington).

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 247 (down from 250 on June 25)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 61 (up from 60 on June 25)

Patients Discharged: 57,234

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.

Editor's note: InsideNoVa is providing regular COVID-19 updates every Friday. For daily reports, visit the Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard.