Even as Virginia's COVID-19 vaccine rollout hits snags, the number of state residents who have received at least one dose of the vaccine now exceeds the total number who have had confirmed cases of the virus.

The Virginia Department of Health reported that as of Tuesday, 497,581 Virginians had received at least one dose of the vaccine, while as of Wednesday, 488,553 have had confirmed cases of COVID-19. Vaccinations are running at a rate of 20,000-plus a day, while the current average of new daily cases is 4,708.9, so that gap will increase.

Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to provide an update on the state's vaccination and mitigation efforts.

Meanwhile, reported deaths from COVID-19 are still high statewide, with 93 on Tuesday and another 54 on Wednesday. Tuesday's number was the second most ever, behind Sept. 15, when 96 were reported, but that was due to a backlog in data entry.

In Northern Virginia, 24 new deaths have been reported over the past two days -- 15 Tuesday and nine Wednesday. Of those, 10 apiece were in Prince William and Fairfax counties, two in Loudoun County and one apiece in the cities of Alexandria and Manassas.

The Virginia Department of Health has also reported three new cases of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, over the past two days. The syndrome is connected with the COVID-19 virus, and 16 total cases have now been reported statewide since the pandemic began. None has resulted in a death. One new case was reported in the Peninsula Health District, in southeastern Virginia, but the location of the other two cases was not immediately available.

The health department reported 5,227 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, following 4,707 on Tuesday. The state's seven-day average of new cases remains well below its peak of 6,166.3, set Jan. 18, and is down 6.5% over the past two weeks.

In Northern Virginia, 1,318 new cases were reported Wednesday, following 1,174 on Tuesday. The region's seven-day average of new cases is 1,120.1, down from a high of 1,628.4, also set Jan. 18.

Hospitalizations for treatment of COVID-19 continue to fall. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported that 2,868 patients were hospitalized statewide Wednesday for treatment of COVID-19. That was down 230 patients from a week earlier and well below the peak of 3,209 on Jan. 13. In Northern Virginia, 565 patients were hospitalized on Wednesday, well below the region's peak of 818 on April 30.

The Virginia Department of Health's vaccine data showed that as of Tuesday the state has administered about 569,000 doses out of more than 1.15 million distributed. Over 71,000 Virginians have received the requisite two doses for the vaccines to be fully effective.

The state has a short-term target of administering 25,000 doses a day and a long-term target of 50,000 doses. The current seven-day average is 24,790 doses a day, according to the health department.

Average test positivity rates both statewide and in Northern Virginia continue to fall from the peaks reached in early January, with both Arlington County and Alexandria now below the key 10% positivity threshold.

LATEST COVID-19 DATA

New Cases/Deaths

Northern Virginia: 1,318 new cases, 9 new deaths.

Statewide: 5,227 new cases, 54 new deaths.

Statewide Testing: 33,386 PCR diagnostic test results.

Overall Total

Northern Virginia: 137,932 cases, 1,586 deaths

Statewide: 488,553 cases, 6,228 deaths

Statewide Testing: 5.11 million PCR diagnostic tests (6.32 million when including antibody and antigen tests)

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) cases: 16 (including four in Fairfax, three in Prince William, and one apiece in Loudoun and Alexandria).

*Provided by Virginia Department of Health. The health department's COVID-19 data is updated each morning by 10 a.m. and includes reports by local health agencies before 5 p.m. the previous day.

Statewide Hospital and Nursing Home Data

Hospitalizations: 2,868 (up from 2,847 the previous day)

Peak Hospitalizations: 3,209 reached Jan. 13

Patients in ICU: 537 (down from 539 the previous day)

Patients Discharged: 37,823 total

Nursing Home Patients: 1,659 (down from 1,752 the previous day and fewest since Dec. 23)

*Provided by Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association

For updated national and international COVID-19 data, visit the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus dashboard.