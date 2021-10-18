The Culpeper Food Closet began its annual Thanksgiving Program in 1998, which supplied all the foods needed to prepare a Thanksgiving meal.
This year, 800 bags of sides dishes will be distributed to approximately 550 families between Oct. 25 and Thanksgiving.
Its Buy-A-Bird campaign runs through Nov. 19.
The cost of the program this year is budgeted at $26,116. Of that amount, the Culpeper Food Closet will again be purchasing all of the turkeys, estimated at $18,590.
This fundraising effort will help the Food Closet offset the cost of the turkeys.
In the past, an approved applicant received a Thanksgiving voucher from Sam’s Place, which they brought to the Food Closet on a single, specified day and time, to pick up their turkey and sides dishes. Experience showed us that many families were not able to get to the Food Closet within such a short window of time.
In order to eliminate this barrier, a bag with all the side dishes, appropriate to the size of their family, will be supplied at the time of approval. Families will also receive a “turkey voucher,” to pick-up their turkey at their convenience, any time before Christmas.
To make a donation go online to
https://www.ststephensculpeper.net/home/food-closet-thanksgiving-program/
Others can drop off a check or cash to the church office, which is open 9-1 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
Checks can be mailed to The Culpeper Food Closet, P.O. Box 343, Culpeper, Virginia. Please write “Thanksgiving” on the check memo line.
