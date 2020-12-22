Pierce a top personal injury lawyer; Town launches entrepreneur program; Clean audit for the town; Domestic stabbing; Vehicle larcenies investigated; Food Closet need of the week
Susan Pierce chosen as top personal injury lawyer
Susan F. Pierce, an advocate for individuals injured in car, motorcycle and trucking accidents
for three-plus decades, was selected as one of Northern Virginia Magazine’s top personal injury lawyers of the year and she is featured in their December issue.
“Practicing from Walker Jones’ Old Town Warrenton office, she represents personal injury
clients throughout Virginia and the DC area,” a Walker Jones news release states. “Currently serving as Bar Council to the Virginia State Bar, Ms. Pierce earned the distinction of The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 Civil Plaintiff.”
Pierce is also a member emeritus of the George Mason University Inn of Court. She earned a BA in political science and english from the University of Mary Washington and her JD from
George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School.
Town launches Culpeper Competes entrepreneur program
The Town of Culpeper is using a state grant to offer up to $45,000 in seed money to at least three downtown businesses through the Culpeper Competes program, which is designed to encourage and develop entrepreneurial spirit through business development education and mentorships.
Participants will attend seven business development classes and present a detailed business plan to compete for the grants, according to a town news release. The program focuses on the .22 square miles that is the heart of the historic district.
“We are excited to be launching Culpeper Competes as a coordinated, comprehensive program that identifies, triggers, and supports community-based entrepreneurs and small businesses at all levels of development,” said Paige Read, the town’s economic development director.
Culpeper Competes is accepting applications through Jan. 28 and classes will begin Feb. 16 on Zoom. More information regarding Culpeper Competes can be found at visitculpeperva.com/culpepercompetes.
Culpeper woman charged in domestic stabbing
Yvonna Evette Hackley, 49, of Culpeper was recently charged on a felony count of malicious wounding and a misdemeanor count of domestic assault and battery stemming from a Dec. 8 incident.
Upon their arrival to a home in the 400 block of E. Chandler St., a police department news release states that officers found a victim with injuries stemming from being stabbed with a knife. Though she fled on foot, Hackley was quickly located by police and the weapon was found during a house search.
The victim was transported to the hospital and later released.
Town gets clean audit
The Culpeper Town Council was recently notified that its financial books are in good order, as the government’s fiscal year 2020 audit received the highest possible opinion an auditing firm can give.
David Buracker, of the town’s PB Mares auditing firm, said the town’s financial statements and internal controls received “unmodified opinions,” which is “the highest opinion that we as auditors can issue.”
Police investigate recent vehicle larcenies
The Culpeper Police Department on Dec. 6 received multiple reports regarding larcenies of unlocked vehicles along Virginia Avenue in the Lakeview and Pelham Reach subdivisions. A police news release states that the suspects appeared to be teen or young adult males who only targeted unsecured vehicles.
“Vehicle tamperings and larcenies are crimes of opportunity,” Police Chief Chris Jenkins said. “It’s one of the most common and most preventable crimes that my officers investigate. Criminals are always looking for easy targets and it doesn’t get much easier than an unlocked car with a purse, GPS, or even a firearm inside.”
Jenkins encouraged residents to follow a nightly routine of removing all valuables from vehicles, closing garage doors, locking cars and turning on outdoor lights.
The Culpeper Food Closet – Need of the Week
This week we are in need of: chunky, Ramen, vegetable and tomato soups, crackers in individual sleeves, canned meat (Treet/Spam, ham, chicken and tuna).
The Food Closet provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance, and continues to serve the community during social distancing.
For additional details or to learn more ways to help, visit the Food Closet’s Facebook or website at stsphensculpeper.net. The Food Closet can be contacted at 540-825-1177 or culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com.
