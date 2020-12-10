This year marks the first time since 2007 that 500 babies were born at the Culpeper Medical Center. The milestone was reached earlier this week when parents Chloé and Gilberto Velasquez welcomed their son Thiago into the world.
Dr. Kevin Stocker and nurse Dana Demers delivered the 8 pound, 8 ounce baby 8:31 p.m. Dec. 7 at the Family Birth Center at Culpeper Medical Center.
“We’re so happy to help welcome baby Thiago into the world,” hospital President Donna Staton. “Over the past few years, we’ve seen a steady increase in the number of births at our facility, which only confirms that the Culpeper area is growing. We’re proud to bring the best of health to this thriving community.”
In anticipation of the milestone 500th birth, Culpeper Medical Center, the Culpeper Hospital Auxiliary and community partners gifted the family a welcome basket that included diapers, a diaper caddy, a "500th baby" onesie and hat, a family cookbook and towels from Pepperberries, a Knakal’s Bakery gift certificate and baby books and a teddy bear from Kimberly Nicholson.
In October, Staton predicted what she referred to as a "COVID boom of babies" in the spring. She added that hospital was projecting 70-plus births in both January and February compared to the average of about 45.
Nurse Manager Molly Stolar said "we wouldn't attribute any growth to date from the pandemic, but we do expect to see a baby boom over the next few months."
