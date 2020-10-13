The Culpeper Police Department is searching for Yuri A. Domingo-Mendez, 13, who was last seen in town Oct. 13 by her father, according to a police department post on crimewatch.net.
The post states that she may be heading to an unknown Florida location and "at this point, we are not aware of who she may be with or by what means of travel she is taking."
Police describe Domingo-Mendez as a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes who is 4-foot-6 and about 150 pounds. While her last outfit is unknown, the post states that she should be wearing a gold necklace with a heart pendant.
Anyone with more information should contact Det. Sgt. N. McGuckin at 540-829-5580 and reference CPD case #2010-0084. Anonymous tips can be given by contacting CrimeSolvers at 540-727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.
