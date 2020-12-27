Shortly after a group of churchgoers re-filed their lawsuit in Madison County against Gov. Ralph Northam over pandemic-related church guidelines, three Culpeper County residents followed suit and filed nearly identical litigation against the governor.
The Culpeper County lawsuit was filed by Ron Young, Alum Spring Baptist Church’s pastor, Charles Sheads Sr. and Jocie Stallings, who are both members of Novum Baptist Church in Madison County. Mike Sharman, the lawyer who filed both the Madison and Culpeper lawsuits, said the plaintiffs want equality and religious freedom, adding that churchgoers should not be subject to more restrictive guidelines than anyone else.
The most recent guidelines regarding churches require:
- Physical distancing at all times
- Marked seating and common areas where attendees may congregate while socially distanced
- That items used to distribute food or beverages should be disposable or cleaned between uses
- Routine cleaning of frequently-contacted surfaces before and after services
- Posted signs at entrances outlining public health notifications regarding the coronavirus
- Face coverings for all in attendance
The Madison County lawsuit was previously settled in September when Northam made facemasks the lone requirement in churches. It was refiled after a November Executive Order instituted further requirements for churches to follow.
Now, Sharman explained both lawsuits seek guidelines that are the least possibly restrictive. For example, he noted that all Virginia citizens are supposed to wear face coverings. Since that is the least stringent guideline on the books, he said religious equality and freedom would mean churches should not have any additional rules.
Alena Yarmosky, Northam’s press secretary, said the office does not comment on pending litigation but the governor “will continue to base all decisions based in science, public health, and the safety of Virginians.”
During a recent press conference, Northam did not address any pending litigation but said people should “think about what is truly the most important thing” this holiday season.
“Is it the worship or the building? For me God is wherever you are. You don’t have to sit in a church pew for God to hear your prayers. So I strongly call on our faith leaders to lead the way and set an example for their members. Worship with a mask on is still worship. Worship outside, or worship online, is still worship," Northam said.
Sharman noted that schools must follow guidelines set by their governing bodies such as school boards while churches are being directed by the state.
This, he said, makes the “bigotry” expressed in the Executive Order clear as the state trusts school boards but not church leaders. Instead, he said church leaders should set rules for their congregations. If churches were receiving equal treatment, Sharman said he would not have filed the lawsuits because “then it wouldn’t be bigotry against people of faith, it wouldn’t be an attack on religious freedom.”
“We basically wouldn’t have as strong an argument if this was truly generally applicable rule - that everybody, whether it’s a car lot or a church, whether it’s a school board or a Sunday school, whether it’s Walmart or the small business down the street,” Sharman said. “If it’s truly generally applicable then the religious freedom argument is much less.”
He also expressed umbrage over the fact that a church could be forcibly closed if one individual does not follow Northam’s order.
Sharman added that pastors are supposed to care for sick church members, pointing to a scripture stating: “Is any one of you sick? He should call the elders of the church to pray over him and anoint him with oil in the name of the Lord. And the prayer offered in faith will make the sick person well.”
“If we were actually carrying out scripture and doing that... because there are a lot of people who actually believe what the Bible says and believe that it does heal them...if the pastors go and do that, then they can’t come to church because they’ve been in contact with somebody who has the symptoms,” Sharman said.
Plaintiff Ron Young is a full-time pastor and also works part-time at a funeral home. According to a news release, he joined the Culpeper County lawsuit because “Northam’s restrictions are reducing the amount of people worshipping” and “he is taking away our freedom of assembly.”
Charles Sheads Sr., according to the release, is a parts coordinator at an equipment company who also performs gospel music at religious services throughout Virginia. He says in the release that responsible citizens should “respond to the edicts of the government of Virginia and question this latest unfair order of its authority to once again limit worship services.”
Stallings, who is also a gospel musician, works as a registered nurse – a profession that the release notes has been declared essential.
“Yet she is limited in her ability to carry out her religious freedoms,” the release states.
Stallings says she would like church gatherings to be recognized as essential, “just like going to a store.”
Sharman said he expects to file one last similar lawsuit in Rappahannock County but he encouraged lawyers throughout the state to plagiarize his complaints.
