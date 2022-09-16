Thousands sprawled across Culpeper Agricultural Enterprises Inc. this past Labor Day weekend in Culpeper for the area’s first professional rodeo put on by Pittsylvania County-based company True Grit Rodeo.
The event drew an estimated 6,500 spectators to the grounds.
Dylan Smith from Ararat, Virginia won the first place $5,000 prize and Tyler Manor from Indiana got second.
